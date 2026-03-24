news
Security Leftovers
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LWN ☛ Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (gimp:2.8, grub2, kernel, libarchive, libvpx, nginx, opencryptoki, python3.12, vim, yggdrasil, and yggdrasil-worker-package-manager), Debian (chromium, freeciv, libvirt, libyaml-syck-perl, mapserver, ruby-rack, spip, and webkit2gtk), Fedora (chromium, cpp-httplib, glib2, libsoup3, localsearch, openssh, python-scitokens, python-ujson, python3.6, scitokens-cpp, uxplay, wordpress, and xen), Mageia (expat), Red Hat (osbuild-composer), SUSE (Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2026:0940-1 Release Date: 2026-03-20T13:41:23Z Rating: important References:, Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2026:0941-1 Release Date: 2026-03-20T13:41:30Z Rating: important References:, Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2026:0943-1 Release Date: 2026-03-20T13:41:33Z Rating: important References:, Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2026:0944-1 Release Date: 2026-03-20T13:41:37Z Rating: important References:, Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2026:0945-1 Release Date: 2026-03-20T13:41:40Z Rating: important References:, chromium, docker, go1.25-openssl, GraphicsMagick, helm, mumble, python311, python311-pyasn1, python313, runc, sqlite3, and tempo-cli), and Ubuntu (debian-goodies and libnet-cidr-perl).
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Security Week ☛ Chip Services Firm Trio-Tech Says Subsidiary Hit by Ransomware
The semiconductor company says hackers deployed file-encrypting ransomware on the network of a subsidiary in Singapore.
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Scoop News Group ☛ FBI: Iranian hackers targeting opponents with Telegram malware
The campaign goes back to 2023 but is the subject of an alert amid conflict in the Middle East.
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SANS ☛ Tool updates: lots of security and logic fixes, (Mon, Mar 23rd)
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Security Week ☛ QNAP Patches Four Vulnerabilities Exploited at Pwn2Own
The flaws could allow attackers to access sensitive information, execute code, or cause unexpected behavior.
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Security Week ☛ Tycoon 2FA Fully Operational Despite Law Enforcement Takedown
Attack volumes are back to pre-disruption levels, and the adversary tactics have remained unchanged.
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Security Week ☛ Aqua’s Trivy Vulnerability Scanner Hit by Supply Chain Attack
Hackers published a malicious scanner release and replaced tags to point to information-stealer malware.