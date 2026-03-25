Borgitory is a web-based management interface for BorgBackup designed to simplify the administration of backup repositories through a modern graphical interface. It provides a centralised platform for managing backup operations, allowing users to handle multiple repositories, monitor tasks, and automate workflows without relying on complex command-line usage.

The application supports the full backup lifecycle, including creating, scheduling, pruning, and browsing archives. With built-in monitoring, cloud synchronisation via Rclone, and an interactive archive browser, Borgitory is well suited for individuals and organisations seeking a self-hosted solution for managing backups efficiently.

This is free and open source software.