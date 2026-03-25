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Free and Open Source Software
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Borgitory - Web UI for managing BorgBackup - LinuxLinks
Borgitory is a web-based management interface for BorgBackup designed to simplify the administration of backup repositories through a modern graphical interface. It provides a centralised platform for managing backup operations, allowing users to handle multiple repositories, monitor tasks, and automate workflows without relying on complex command-line usage.
The application supports the full backup lifecycle, including creating, scheduling, pruning, and browsing archives. With built-in monitoring, cloud synchronisation via Rclone, and an interactive archive browser, Borgitory is well suited for individuals and organisations seeking a self-hosted solution for managing backups efficiently.
This is free and open source software.
Ground Station - all-in-one satellite monitoring and radio communication suite - LinuxLinks
Ground Station is an all-in-one satellite monitoring and radio communication suite. It’s designed for amateur radio operators, satellite enthusiasts, and researchers who need a comprehensive platform for tracking spacecraft, controlling radio equipment, and receiving live satellite signals.
This project was written mostly using Claude Code and Codex (around 95% of the code base is AI written).
This is free and open source software.
Usage - analyse your system - LinuxLinks
GNOME Usage is a lightweight system monitoring application designed to provide a simple and accessible overview of system resource consumption within the GNOME desktop environment. It focuses on presenting essential information such as CPU, memory, storage, and network usage in a clear, user-friendly interface, making it easy to understand system performance at a glance.
Unlike more advanced monitoring tools, GNOME Usage is aimed at everyday users who want to quickly identify resource-heavy applications or diagnose performance issues without dealing with complex technical details. It complements more detailed tools like GNOME System Monitor by offering a simplified, visual approach to tracking system activity and disk usage.
This is free and open source software.