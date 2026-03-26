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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 26, 2026



Quoting: I forced myself to use Linux without the terminal for a week —

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My relationship with the Linux terminal is probably not completely healthy. I’ve bound Guake to the Home key on most of my machines and I ain’t afraid to use it. Quite frankly, I might even abuse that key a little bit. That muscle memory is not subtle. The moment something feels even slightly off, my hand moves before the thought has fully formed. Guake slides into view, I type something short and decisive, and the problem disappears so quickly it barely qualifies as a problem.