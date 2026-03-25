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PineTime Pro is an open source smartwatch with an OLED display and GPS
Quoting: PineTime Pro is an open source smartwatch with an OLED display and GPS - Liliputing —
Pine64 is a company that produces inexpensive single-board computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones designed to run open source software, usually aimed at developers and open source enthusiasts.
In response to the current RAM shortage, the company has paused production of some devices, including the PinePhone, PineNote, and PineTab2. But the company is also introducing a new device: The PineTime Pro smartwatch.
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Pine64 teases PineTime Pro with AMOLED, GPS and 'custom' chip - OMG! Ubuntu
While the original PineTime was not as fashionable as an Apple Watch, as capable as those low-end smartwatches sold in petrol station forecourts or popular beyond tinkering circles, it was FOSS-friendly and cheap – there to do what anyone with the know how wanted.
Pine64’s model is generally to focus on providing low-cost hardware and leave the software-side to the community. Work on the device was taking place at FOSDEM, per the event recap, which is a good sign that things are in place.
How-To Geek:
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Linux-powered PinePhone might not get a sequel, and postmarketOS is one reason
The PinePhone and PinePhone Pro were great Linux-based phones, with an open hardware design and affordable hardware. Unfortunately, there’s still no follow-up model on the horizon, for a few different reasons.
The PinePhone was first released in January 2020, and at the time, there weren’t many other phones that could boot into regular Linux (no, Android doesn’t count) with open drivers. It was followed up by several Community Edition models, and eventually the PinePhone Pro was announced with upgraded hardware, which started shipping in 2022.