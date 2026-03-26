IBM Red Hat Promotes Age Surveillance Inside the OS

The contents of the field will be protected from modification except by users with root privileges.

The change comes after the recent release of systemd 260 but unless it is reverted for some reason, it will be part of systemd 261. One of the justifications is to facilitate the new parental controls in Flatpak, which are still in the draft stage.

The change comes after the various bits of new legislation to bring age checks into operating systems, which The Reg covered recently. We also reported on how System76 is pushing back against the legislation.

The ripples are still spreading across the Linux world.

GrapheneOS is a de-Googled version of Android for privacy-centric smartphones, which may appear on Motorola phones next year. The Canadian nonprofit behind the OS posted on X: "GrapheneOS will remain usable by anyone around the world without requiring personal information, identification or an account. GrapheneOS and our services will remain available internationally. If GrapheneOS devices can't be sold in a region due to their regulations, so be it."