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Kali Linux 2026.1 Is Out with New Default Theme, New Tools, and BackTrack Mode
Kali Linux 2026.1 is here to introduce a 2026 theme refresh that includes a new boot splash screen, a new bootloader theme, a brand-new desktop theme for the flagship Xfce edition, as well as updated artwork for the graphical installer, as well as the login and lock screens.
For those not in the know, Kali Linux is the successor of the BackTrack Linux distribution, so the new release brings back old memories for longtime users with a “BackTrack mode” for Kali-Undercover, which transforms your Kali desktop to look and feel like BackTrack 5.