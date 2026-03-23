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Moddable Hardware: Raspberry Pi, GrapheneOS, and More
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CNX Software ☛ Ohm Lab Neuro N6 – Modular STM32N6 Hey Hi (AI) Vision devkit supports rolling shutter, global shutter, or thermal camera (Crowdfunding)
Ohm Lab Neuro N6 is a compact, modular, Arduino-compatible Edge AI/AI Vision development board powered by an STMicro STM32N6 Arm Cortex-M55 microcontroller with a 600 GOPS Neural-ART accelerator. The Adafruit Feather-sized board features 64MB PSRAM, 32MB flash, a built-in microphone, a 6-axis IMU and magnetometer, a USB-C port for power and programming, and takes power from USB-C (5V) or a LiPo battery. The bottom side of the board features 40-pin and 30-pin high-density connectors for expansion boards, adding a camera (rolling shutter, global shutter, or thermal), a microSD card slot, Ethernet, WiFi, a TFT display, and more.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ M5StampS3 BAT Module Combines ESP32-S3 and Battery Management
The module is built around the ESP32-S3-PICO-1-N8R8 system-in-package, featuring a dual-core Xtensa LX7 processor running at up to 240 MHz. It includes 8 MB of flash and 8 MB of PSRAM, along with 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi support.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ Shuttle XB860G2 and XH810 Slim Systems Arrive with Intel Core Ultra 200 CPUs
Both models use the LGA1851 socket and support Intel Core Ultra 200 series processors (Arrow Lake-S) with up to 65 W TDP. Each system supports up to 96 GB of DDR5-5600 memory across two SO-DIMM slots and includes integrated Intel Xe graphics with multi-display support.
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Ruben Schade ☛ The Raspberry Pi 400 or Orange Pi 800 for the lounge
Clara and I are thinking of getting a Raspberry Pi 400 (or 500?) as a lounge computer. Currently we use an Apple TV and a PlayStation 3 [sic] as our media playback devices, but the app(lication) selection is beginning to limit what we can do with them. For example, we also want to move off Plex, and the options for Jellyfin aren’t great.
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Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
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Tom's Hardware ☛ GrapheneOS refuses to comply with new age verification laws for operating systems — group says it will never require personal information
GrapheneOS will remain usable by anyone around the world without requiring personal information, identification or an account. GrapheneOS and our services will remain available internationally. If GrapheneOS devices can't be sold in a region due to their regulations, so be it.March 20, 2026
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Soylent News ☛ Upgrading a Pixel is obscenely easy!!
I was gifted a couple Pixel 7s. Not a Pro, just the plain Pixel 7. I fooled with them, trying to figure out how much I liked them. Aside from a superior camera, the 7s didn't have anything to offer that I didn't already have. I could have used ADB to debloat the phones, and things would have been good. But . . . I decided I wanted to do something different. I wanted to look at GrapheneOS.
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TechRadar:
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GrapheneOS is taking a stand against digital age verification laws — but how long can its defiance last?
A privacy and security-focused fork of Android — GrapheneOS — is taking a stand against digital age verification laws.
In a post on social media, the team behind the open-source operating system said, “GrapheneOS will remain usable by anyone around the world without requiring personal information, identification, or an account. GrapheneOS and our services will remain available internationally.”
Adding, “If GrapheneOS devices can't be sold in a region due to their regulations, so be it.”