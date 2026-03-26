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Free and Open Source Software
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Janice - desktop app for viewing large JSON files - LinuxLinks
Janice is a desktop app for viewing large JSON files.
This is free and open source software.
strf - satellite tracking toolkit for radio observations - LinuxLinks
strf is a satellite tracking toolkit for radio observations.
It’s designed to track satellites from radio observations by using Doppler curves to identify satellites and determine their orbits.
This is free and open source software.
WebdriverIO - browser and mobile automation framework for Node.js - LinuxLinks
WebdriverIO is a browser and mobile automation framework for Node.js.
It supports end-to-end, unit, and component testing, and can drive automation through WebDriver, WebDriver BiDi, and Appium technologies.
This is free and open source software.
Minsky - system dynamics program with additional features for economics - LinuxLinks
Minsky is a system dynamics program with additional features for economics. It provides a graphical modelling environment for building and simulating economic and dynamic flow models, with a particular focus on monetary and financial systems.
This is free and open source software.
Radiotrope - AI agent-enabled internet radio player - LinuxLinks
Internet radio, often referred to as web radio, streaming radio, or online radio, is a digital audio service that streams over the Internet.
So, what makes internet radio so appealing? For starters, there are no sign-up or subscription fees, making it accessible to everyone. You can tune into a vast array of stations from around the globe. Whether you’re a fan of classical music, pop, folk, or even news and talk shows, there’s something for everyone, no matter where you are, as long as you have an internet connection. Internet radio covers every format you’d find on traditional broadcast stations, providing endless listening options.
Radiotrope is a GUI and CLI internet radio player for Linux. It’s an AI agent-enabled player built with Rust, Slint, and MCP.
GPU Hot - real-time NVIDIA GPU monitoring dashboard - LinuxLinks
GPU Hot is a lightweight, self-hosted web dashboard for monitoring NVIDIA GPUs in real time.
It’s designed to show live GPU and system metrics without requiring SSH access, and can scale from a single machine to multi-node monitoring.
This is free and open source software.
GNSS-SDR - software-defined receiver for Global Navigation Satellite System signals - LinuxLinks
GNSS-SDR is a software-defined receiver for Global Navigation Satellite System signals. It processes satellite signals to perform detection, synchronization, demodulation, navigation message decoding, and position fixing, making it a powerful tool for researchers and developers working with GNSS technology.
This is free and open source software.
APTUI - TUI package manager for APT-based distros - LinuxLinks
APTUI is a terminal user interface (TUI) written in Go for managing APT packages. Browse, search, install, remove and upgrade packages — all without leaving the terminal.
The software is built with Bubble Tea, Lip Gloss and Bubbles.
This is free and open source software.