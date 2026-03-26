Free and Open Source Software

Internet radio, often referred to as web radio, streaming radio, or online radio, is a digital audio service that streams over the Internet.

So, what makes internet radio so appealing? For starters, there are no sign-up or subscription fees, making it accessible to everyone. You can tune into a vast array of stations from around the globe. Whether you’re a fan of classical music, pop, folk, or even news and talk shows, there’s something for everyone, no matter where you are, as long as you have an internet connection. Internet radio covers every format you’d find on traditional broadcast stations, providing endless listening options.

Radiotrope is a GUI and CLI internet radio player for Linux. It’s an AI agent-enabled player built with Rust, Slint, and MCP.