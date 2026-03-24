Games: Planet of Lana II, SteamOS, and WINE

This game is a sequel to the original Planet of Lana that came out in 2023 and that I did not know of until now. If you are like me, don’t worry, you could still play the sequel as is, since it features an introduction that tells the events of the first game in a few minutes. I’m not going to spoil things for you in case you want to do the first one before this sequel. The first game is apparently a fairly short game that can be completed in 7 to 8 hours. This second one lasts about the same, too. The scene takes place on another planet, where two factions are at war and you are caught in the middle.