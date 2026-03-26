news
Openwashing and Slop Promotion by 'Linux' Foundation (Proprietary is 'Open')
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Openwashing
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The New Stack ☛ Fivetran donates its SQLMesh data transformation framework to the Linux Foundation [Ed: Outsourced to proprietary Microsoft (Github)]
Fivetran, the company best known for its data movement platform, on Wednesday announced that it would donate SQLMesh, its open source data transformation framework, to the Linux Foundation. The additional founding members supporting the vendor-neutral governance of the project include ATOMS (Uber founder Travis Kalanick’s CloudKitchens-to-robotics pivot), Benzinga, Harness, Infinite Lambda, Jump AI, and Minerva.
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PR Newswire ☛ Linux Foundation Welcomes SQLMesh Project
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Fivetran Contributes SQLMesh to the Linux Foundation to Advance Open Data Infrastructure
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Graphics Stack
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SDx Central ☛ Nvidia, hyperscaler-backed open standard for AI inference torch passed to Linux Foundation
An open standard for AI inference backed by Google Cloud, IBM, Red Hat, Nvidia and more was given to the Linux Foundation for stewardship in further proof training has been superseded by inference in the AI race.
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XDA ☛ This Nvidia Linux driver update finally fixes a frustrating Wayland display problem
There was a time when getting an Nvidia driver to work properly on Linux was a hellish experience. Fortunately, while it's still a little more work than on Windows, modern official Nvidia drivers have made Linux gamers' lives a lot easier, especially when the GPU giant actively works on bugs and issues in open-source software.
If you've been having issues getting your own card working properly on Wayland, you're in luck. Nvidia has released Display Driver version 595.58.03, and it comes with some nice fixes for some annoying issues.
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Entrapment (Microsoft GitHub)
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Security Week ☛ From Trivy to Broad OSS Compromise: TeamPCP Hits Docker Hub, VS Code, PyPI
The hackers compromised Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Action tags, then shifted to NPM, Docker Hub, VS Code, and PyPI, and teamed with Lapsus$.
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The State of Open Source Licensing in 2026 [Ed: Microsoft and Black Duck Github are not legitimate or neutral data sources, but then again RedMonk takes bribes from Microsoft and Github, so this is propaganda]
As far back as 2012, a RedMonk colleague was asserting that we were living in a “post-open source world,” meaning a world in which open source had been so successful that the very things that underpinned it – open source software licenses, for one – were taken for granted and thus, ignored.
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