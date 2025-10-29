news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Desktop/Laptop
ZDNet ☛ How this DIY Windows laptop stole my heart from more expensive models (and it works with Linux)
There are a growing number of capable, budget-friendly Windows alternatives in 2025, but one of my top recommendations is the Framework Laptop 12, a modular, DIY 2-in-1 you can build yourself, supporting Linux or Windows out of the box.
No matter which OS you choose, Framework 12's modular nature allows for a higher degree of customization than a stock laptop. In addition to the brand's standout colorways, unique build, and good durability, you can pick your own hardware, I/O ports, and even how they're placed on the chassis.
This kind of practical customization is at the heart of Framework's laptop design: challenging the notion that laptops "need" to be built a certain way, and that it's possible -- easy, even -- to shake up the status quo.
Server
Pete Brown ☛ I kind of hate that I have to self-host stuff.
Mostly I just wish that the option were not mostly 1) host it yourself, or 2) sign up with some enormous corporation to which I will only ever be a means to an end. I want there to be more of a market for small companies that do small, sustainable business hosting stuff for humans.
Kernel Space
Tom's Hardware ☛ Lenovo Legion devices running Linux set to get new 'Extreme' mode that fixes previously-broken power limits — only approved devices will be able to run the maximum performance mode
Derek Clark, an independent developer who's done a lot for Linux support on Legion devices, has just pushed a patch series that adds proper support for an "Extreme" mode. If approved, only devices that are explicitly verified would be able to run this profile, ensuring users don't encounter bugs on lower-end or thermally-constrained units. To understand this a bit better, let's dial back and add a bit of context.
Games
Leon Mika ☛ Devlog: Godot Game - Level 3-2 and a Rotating Platform
Okay, time to start level 3-2. This, like level 3-1, is in the mountainous regions. Except this time, the player will be a little higher. So that means jagged platforms, more verticality, lots of gaps: a real sense that care of where one steps must be taken.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Ritesh Raj Sarraf: KDE PowerDevil Systemd Inhibit
With KDE 6.5.0, PowerDevil has
brokenforced its own set of suspend/hibernate inhibitors onto logind. And to my knowledge, there’s no way to disable them.
