news
Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers
-
Debian Family
-
Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: TrueNAS 25.10.0
TrueNAS 25.10.0, a specialist, Debian-based Linux distribution designed for NAS (network-attached storage) computers, has been released. This major new version introduces the NVMe over Fabric (NVMe-oF) protocol and OpenZFS 2.3.4 performance improvements: [...]
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu ☛ Canonical and NVIDIA BlueField-4: a foundation for zero-trust high performance infrastructure
As with previous generations, BlueField-4 supports the Ubuntu OS, which comes with Canonical’s security maintenance and support. This development is the latest from Canonical’s longstanding collaboration with NVIDIA to advance the state of DPU-driven infrastructure.
-
The Register UK ☛ Bolt Graphics unveils Zeus GPU built on RISC-V, path tracing
One of the more unexpected talks at last week's Ubuntu Summit 25.10 in London was by Antonio Salvemini of Bolt Graphics, who introduced the company's forthcoming range of Zeus graphics accelerator hardware. These are very unlike any conventional GPUs – or indeed anything else.
-