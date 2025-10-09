Tux Machines

LinuxGizmos.com

Arduino UNO Q Combines Qualcomm Dragonwing QRB2210 and STM32 MCU

Qualcomm Technologies has announced its plan to acquire Arduino, marking a major development in the embedded and maker ecosystems. The acquisition aims to combine Qualcomm’s edge computing and AI expertise with Arduino’s large developer community and open hardware approach.

9to5Linux

System76’s Oryx Pro Is the First Linux Laptop to Ship with the COSMIC Desktop

Featuring a stunning 16-inch 2K matte display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 240Hz refresh rate, the new Oryx Pro laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor with 12 cores, 24 threads, and 5.1 GHz clock speed, up to 96GB DDR5 5600 MHz RAM, up to 8TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics.

ClamAV 1.5 Open-Source Antivirus Engine Released with Major New Features

Highlights of ClamAV 1.5 include checks to determine if an OLE2-based MS Office document is encrypted, regex support for the clamd.conf OnAccessExcludePath configuration option, as well as CVD signing and verification using external .sign files, along with new options to set an alternative CVD certs directory.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 14.5.8

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Internet Society

Specialized Services Cannot Be the Excuse to Break the Internet

People who want to rewrite net neutrality laws are arguing that ‘specialized services’ require near-zero latency and rock-solid reliability. 

Community Snapshot—September

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Each month, we provide a brief overview of just some of the things they have achieved in the previous month.

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Run openSUSE Leap 16 on QEMU-KVM Virtual Machine

news

  Slopwatch: LinuxSecurity, UbuntuPIT, and Google News
    We've also just noticed more slop from UbuntuPIT
  Microsoft Windows is No Longer an Operating System, It's Surveillance Project
    Why is this even legal to preload on PCs outside the US?
  Qualcomm Arduino Takes Aim at Raspberry Pi
    Qualcomm is a Microsoft partner

  Slopwatch Appreciated by Real Authors of GNU/Linux Articles
    We do try to keep on top of those things
  Upgraded R.R.R.R.R.R. Today
    The Web of 2025 is full of garbage, not limited to slopfarms
  Freedom From Proprietary Prisons
    Forking always an option
  IBM's Watson Died in 1956, Now Watson Dies Again
    IBM is becoming just a reseller of GAFAM and other stuff
  Microsoft Says That Constant Mass Layoffs Are Success, the Media Isn't Buying This Microsoft Narrative Anymore
    If people in the media feel an obligation to repeat whatever lies Microsoft tells, what point will there be to the media?
  Links 08/10/2025: "Mali Puts Free Speech on Trial" And Apple Enforces Dictatorship
    Links for the day
  Links 08/10/2025: 'Death to Spotify' and Law to Ban Loud Commercials on Streaming (Dis)Services
    Links for the day
  Links 08/10/2025: Real Innovation and Nina.chat is Dead
    Links for the day
  Links 08/10/2025: Y2K38 Bug is a Vulnerability, Chat Control in Europe a Threat
    Links for the day
  How and Why Once-Legitimate Sites Turn Into Slopfarms
    Many sites will go offline and many social control networks will shut down once they realise or even openly admit they spend money and time gardening a bunch of bots and slop
  UbuntuPIT Became a Slopfarm and Gnoppix Tarnishes Its Own Brand With Slop
    It fits all the characteristics of mildly-edited (if at all) slop
  Slopwatch: Linux Journal and Other Slopfarms
    GAFAM needs to go the way of the dodo
  Gemini Links 08/10/2025: "Seek Seek Revolution" and Gradient Backgrounds
    Links for the day
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, October 07, 2025
    IRC logs for Tuesday, October 07, 2025
  Stagnation of the Economy and What Free Software Can (or Could) Do For It
    If your economic model is based on a pyramid of lies, it won't last very long
  Social Control Media is Sinking
    it would rightly seem like the era of centralised "social" sites (they're not social, they're about controlling the users) is ending, not overnight but gradually
Linux Foundation Receives More Millions to Front for GAFAM Monopolies
now Facebook
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi Boards and Qualcomm Acquisition of Arduino
4 stories for now
Upgrading R.R.R.R.R.R.
With the improvements made by our team we'll be able to reach further into sites not many people can find or ever see
Slow Week, More Coffee Breaks
We are also preparing for the sister's site anniversary next month
Security Leftovers
Security picks for today
Arch Linux Is a Meme, but It Shouldn't Be
I'm not the only one who loathes bloat
Amazon's Linux-based 'Vega OS' and Old FUD Recycled in 'Make Use Of' (Valnet)
3 new articles
 
Some of the latest articles
GNU/Linux and Development Leftovers
LWN and more sources
Latest LWN Articles About Linux Kernel
behind paywall no more
4 ways KDE Plasma 6.5 beta is shaping up to be a beautiful, customizable Linux desktop
What more could you ask for from a desktop?
GNU/Linux and Development Leftovers
Perl and more
System76's Oryx Pro Is the First Linux Laptop to Ship with the COSMIC Desktop
Linux hardware vendor System76 announced today a new variant of its Oryx Pro Linux-powered laptop that ships with the upcoming COSMIC desktop environment on top of the Pop!_OS Linux 24.04 LTS distribution.
GNU/Linux Leftovers
GNU/Linux related picks
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
a lot from Red Hat's own site
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
hardware leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
300th Issue of (GNU/)Linux Magazine
new series of articles, paywalled
Leftovers About GNU/Linux and BSD
mostly GNU/Linux
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
FOSS and more
GNU/Linux Shows, Videos, and HowTos
new videos
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Mozilla Firefox and Tor Browser
WWW links
Fedora, CentOS, and Red Hat Promoting Hype and Microsoft
Red Hat leftovers
today's howtos
a lot of picks for Wednesday
Games: Steam Deck, PowerWash Simulator, and More
Games-related picks
Android Leftovers
The OnePlus 15T might be the Android flagship to beat next year
ClamAV 1.5 Antivirus Brings FIPS-Mode Signature Verification Support
ClamAV 1.5 antivirus adds FIPS-compatible CVD verification
I tried Zorin OS 18 as a Microsoft escapee to test if it's truly a good Windows alternative
A couple of weeks ago, Zorin OS 18 was released with a big focus on making things comfortable for people migrating from Windows 10 to Linux
Ubuntu 25.10: What's New, What's Changed & Should You Upgrade?
Ubuntu 25.10 is out on 9 October, and for a release fronted by a ‘Questing Quokka’
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
Fedora & CentOS at LinuxDays 2025
I’m focused on the desktop part of Fedora and don’t follow the rest of the project in such detail
Linux Foundation as Openwashing Services for GAFAM (Monopolies)
LF openwash
This is the one Linux feature that even Windows fanboys will appreciate
Well, if you haven't closed the tab already, that means you're at least a little bit interested in learning more
GNU/Linux Leftovers
and more
Forget Google - my new go-to search tool won't track you or push AI, and it's free
I deployed YaCy over the weekend
I tried Zorin OS 18 as a Microsoft escapee to test if it's truly a good Windows alternative
"designed to be the perfect replacement for Windows."
Some of the latest articles
At 40 Years, Free Software Foundation Now Wants to 'Free Your Phone'
The FSF looks to bring computing freedom to mobile with LibrePlanet and they also have a new president.
Keeping the Server Cool as the Planet Warms Up
load average: 0.00, 0.00, 0.00
ClamAV 1.5 Open-Source Antivirus Engine Released with Major New Features
ClamAV 1.5 has been released today as a major update for this open-source, free, and cross-platform antivirus engine for detecting trojans, viruses, malware, and other malicious threats.
How We've Defeated the Internet Trolls and Misogynists
The way to defeat them is make that costly to them
Catching Up With Tux Machines When Updates Are Rapid and Seemingly Superfluous
We do our best to compress or cluster related stories
From the Free Software Community to Local Politics
She's an honest person - a person of true integrity
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux focus
GIMP 3.0.6 Is Now Available for Download with Improved Photoshop Brush Support
GIMP 3.0.6 has been released as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free image editing software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms.
Ubuntu Reveal Codename of Next Year's 26.04 LTS
Ubuntu has announced the codename of its next release, 26.04 LTS, as “Resolute Raccoon”
Servers, Operating Systems, Games, and More
today's leftovers
Security Leftovers
Security related leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Retro, Open Hardware, and Mobile Systems
hardware picks
Firefox Nightly and Mozilla Thunderbird
Some Moz news
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
New Releases: Security Onion 2.4.180 and IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 197
2 new releases
OpenSSH 10.1: New DSCP Handling, SHA1 SSHFP Deprecation Announced
OpenSSH 10.1 is now available, featuring DSCP handling changes
Audiocasts: LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux, Destination Linux, Linux User Space, and More
Some new episodes
Applications: WGDashboard 4.3 WireGuard UI, U-Boot v2025.10, and More
Application related picks
today's howtos
mostly from idroot
Android Leftovers
My Android productivity setup is 100% open-source
Gnoppix KDE 25.10 Launches with Debian Trixie Base
Gnoppix KDE 25.10 debuts with major performance boosts, privacy upgrades
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Open Source and EVerest Are Driving the Future of EV Charging
EVerest is the open source approach that’s quietly driving change in the EV energy infrastructure
Stable kernels: Linux 6.17.1, Linux 6.16.11, Linux 6.12.51, and Linux 6.6.110
I'm announcing the release of the 6.17.1 kernel
Linux Kernel 6.17 Officially Released, This Is What's New
Linux kernel 6.17 is now available for download, featuring enhanced hardware support through new and updated drivers, improvements to file systems and networking, and more.
The Church of Emacs
by J X Self
Arti 1.6.0 released: Circuit padding, side-channel attack mitigations, OpenTelemetry, and more.
Arti 1.6.0 brings experimental support for circuit padding, mitigations for DropMark side channel attacks
Games: LEGO The Incredibles, Unreal Redux, and More
10 stories from Liam
Wine 10.16
The Wine development release 10.16 is now available
Richard Stallman to Give 3 Talks in Europe This Coming Week: Finland, Sweden, and Italy
There may be more to come, but those are the ones publicised so far
The 5 fastest Linux distros I've tried - and they're all free
RedoxOS and more
Recent Articles From Valnet and "AI" Hype About to Die
GNU/Linux focus
Some of the latest articles