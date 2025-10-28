news
Firefox Leftovers
Security Week ☛ New Firefox Extensions Required to Disclose Data Collection Practices
All new extensions will be required to declare their data collection practices in their manifest file using a specific key.
Mozilla ☛ Better search suggestions in Firefox
We’re working on a new feature to display direct results in your address bar as you type, so that you can skip the results page and get to the right site or answer faster.
Firefox Nightly: Extensions UI Improvements and More – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 191
