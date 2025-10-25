news
Fedora, Red Hat, and CentOS Leftovers
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 43 2025
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. We provide you both infographic and text version of the weekly report. If you just want to quickly look at what we did, just look at the infographic. If you are interested in more in depth details look below the infographic.
Week: 20th – 24th October 2025
Neowin ☛ Fedora 43 is coming next week following Go/No-Go meeting
Fedora 43 will now arrive next week following a Go/No-Go meeting. If you've been stranded on backdoored Windows 10, Fedora could be a good option to move to.
Linuxiac ☛ Fedora Plans to Block Unsigned RPM Packages by Default
Fedora developers have proposed a system-wide change for Fedora 44 that would enforce RPM package signature verification by default to tighten security in the software supply chain. While Fedora and DNF have long required signature verification for repositories, RPM itself has historically treated unsigned packages as valid.
Red Hat Official ☛ Sovereign Hey Hi (AI) in action
The recent Open Source Summit Hyderabad offered a platform to discuss a significant shift in the global Hey Hi (AI) landscape: the move toward a distributed, trusted, and self-reliant Hey Hi (AI) model. For too long, the narrative around Hey Hi (AI) has been dominated by a few centralized players and proprietary platforms.
Red Hat Official ☛ 10 essential articles to guide your hybrid cloud modernization playbook
The technology roundup is being redefined by a confluence of critical priorities: Securing the software supply chain, finding a definitive playbook for virtualization, and making the strategic leap into enterprise Hey Hi (AI) governance. This roundup highlights the articles that have proven most essential for executing these priorities. We've collected the most strategically relevant insights covering everything from new Hey Hi (AI) assistant features in Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL) and Red Bait Ansible Automation Platform to the governance models needed for GitOps and infrastructure modernization.
Red Hat ☛ How to modify system-reserved parameters on OpenShift nodes
This article explains the steps for calculating the system-reserved values for OpenShift nodes and configuring the values for optimal performance of the platform. This will prevent node resource overcommitment and enhance the overall efficiency of your Red Hat OpenShift environment.
Flathub Blog: Enhanced License Compliance Tools for Flathub
tl;dr: Flathub has improved tooling to make license compliance easier for developers. Distros should rebuild OS images with updated runtimes from Flathub; app developers should ensure they're using up-to-date runtimes and verify that licenses and copyright monopoly notices are properly included.
In early August, a concerned community member brought to our attention that copyright monopoly notices and license files were being omitted when software was bundled as Flatpaks and distributed via Flathub. This was a genuine oversight across multiple projects, and we're glad we've been able to take the opportunity to correct and improve this for runtimes and apps across the Flatpak ecosystem.
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: ⚙️ PHP version 8.3.27 and 8.4.14
RPMs of PHP version 8.4.14 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora â‰¥ 41 and Enterprise Linux â‰¥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...).
RPMs of PHP version 8.3.27 are available in the remi-modular repository for Fedora â‰¥ 41 and Enterprise Linux â‰¥ 8 (RHEL, Alma, CentOS, Rocky...).
CentOS ☛ CentOS Connect 2026
We are thrilled to officially announce CentOS Connect 2026! Join us January 29-30 for two days of in-depth discussion, hands-on learning, and networking focused on CentOS Stream, Special Interest Groups (SIGs), and the wider Enterprise GNU/Linux ecosystem.