Fedora, Red Hat, and CentOS Leftovers

tl;dr: Flathub has improved tooling to make license compliance easier for developers. Distros should rebuild OS images with updated runtimes from Flathub; app developers should ensure they're using up-to-date runtimes and verify that licenses and copyright monopoly notices are properly included.

In early August, a concerned community member brought to our attention that copyright monopoly notices and license files were being omitted when software was bundled as Flatpaks and distributed via Flathub. This was a genuine oversight across multiple projects, and we're glad we've been able to take the opportunity to correct and improve this for runtimes and apps across the Flatpak ecosystem.