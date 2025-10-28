Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

Recently a former employee who was on the business development team for Apple's server products posted on the Tinker Different boards: not only did he have the mythical MacOS ROM, he had it installed in a Deep Dish booting the MacOS. Deep Dish was the code name for the planned but unreleased ANS 300, a small rackmountable version (as opposed to the rackmount plates Apple sold for the 500 and 700 which take up a whopping 19U), so here was a prototype machine running development ROMs booting an operating system it was never actually sold with. More to the point, he confirmed the Windows NT ROMs actually did exist and worked as well.