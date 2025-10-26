news
Free and Open Source Software
Lenspect - scan files for threats - LinuxLinks
Lenspect is a lightweight security threat scanner intended to make malware detection more accessible and efficient.
This is free and open source software.
Positron - next-generation data science IDE - LinuxLinks
Positron is a next-generation data science IDE. It’s also an extensible, polyglot tool for writing code and exploring data.
The software provides a familiar environment for reproducible authoring and publishing.
This is free software.
httm - file-level Time Machine-like tool - LinuxLinks
httm prints the size, date and corresponding locations of available unique versions (deduplicated by modify time and size) of files residing on snapshots, but can also be used interactively to select and restore files, even snapshot mounts by file! httm might change the way you use snapshots (because ZFS/BTRFS/NILFS2 aren’t designed to find unique file versions) or the Time Machine concept (because httm is very fast!).
This is free and open source software.
9 Useful Free and Open Source JavaScript Linter Tools - LinuxLinks
Linters are useful tools for maintaining code quality and consistency in your JavaScript applications. They analyze code for potential issues, enforce coding standards, and help catch errors before they are pushed into production. Linters are not necessarily a quick fix, can be a distraction, and it’s not inconceivable that they may not be helpful with old, large code bases.
This article picks some useful tools to help you fix JavaScript code.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.
Stakpak - terminal-native DevOps Agent - LinuxLinks
Stakpak can run commands, edit files, search docs, and more. It has security super powers, and generates high quality IaC.
It’s designed for the grittiest parts of software development with enterprise-grade security features including mutual TLS (mTLS) encryption, dynamic secret redaction, and privacy-first architecture.
This is free and open source software.
Identities - modern password-store client made for GNOME - LinuxLinks
Identities is a modern frontend for pass built for GNOME.
This is free and open source software.