httm prints the size, date and corresponding locations of available unique versions (deduplicated by modify time and size) of files residing on snapshots, but can also be used interactively to select and restore files, even snapshot mounts by file! httm might change the way you use snapshots (because ZFS/BTRFS/NILFS2 aren’t designed to find unique file versions) or the Time Machine concept (because httm is very fast!).

This is free and open source software.