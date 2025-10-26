Tux Machines

Radxa Rolls Out Dragon Q6A Featuring Qualcomm QCS6490, 12 TOPS NPU, and 6th-Gen AI Engine

Radxa has rolled out the Dragon Q6A, a compact single-board computer built on Qualcomm’s QCS6490 octa-core platform. Designed for industrial, IoT, and edge computing environments, the board combines high-performance CPU and GPU cores with integrated AI acceleration, multiple display interfaces, and flexible storage options.

M5Stack PowerHub IoT Development Kit Integrates ESP32-S3 and STM32 Coprocessor

M5Stack has introduced the PowerHub, a compact IoT controller designed for distributed power and device management. The ESP32-based PowerHub is described as providing a stable and flexible control platform that integrates communication interfaces, modular power input options, and precise monitoring capabilities.

Ubuntu Buzz !

Download Zorin OS 18 with Mirrors, Torrents and Checksums

Zorin OS 18 has been released last week at Tuesday, 14th October 2025. This release is special because it comes out coincidentally in the same month Canonical releases Ubuntu 25.10 "Questing Quokka" and Microsoft ends the life of Windows 10. Currently available as Pro, Core and Education choices of edition, it is the successor to OS 17 released two years ago. This GNU/Linux system is suitable for most computer users, organizations, schools and offices. Below you will find the download links. Now, let's download Zorin OS together! 

Free and Open Source Software

Lenspect

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
An Hour Saved Ahead of Busy Week [original]

  
The clocks have just moved backwards, so we "gained" an hour and daylight starts earlier

 
Debian, Ubuntu, and Development Leftovers

  
digiKam 8.8 Adds Support to Automatically Use Monitor Color Profiles on Wayland

  
digiKam 8.8 has been released today for this powerful, open-source, free, and cross-platform digital photo management solution that introduces new features and improvements.


  
 


 
Plasma Design System Leaps Forward with Migration to Penpot

  
We’re excited to share a major milestone in the development of the Ocean Design System for the Plasma Desktop

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
KSplash BGRT

  
A little side project I just published is a KSplash theme (the loading screen while logging into a Plasma session) that uses BGRT

 
GLF OS – gaming-oriented live Linux distro

  
KDE Linux deep dive: package management is amazing, which is why we don’t include it

  
This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.5 is here!

  
Games: GOG, Proton Experimental, and Proton

  
I tried these 4 bizarre operating systems—here’s how it went

  
Q4OS turned my decade-old laptop into a Windows XP time machine, and it’s brilliant

  
Applications and Software Fort GNU/Linux

  
today's howtos

  
Self-Hosted NAS, Proxmox, Homelab, and Photos Server

  
Doom Emacs and Doom on a Raspberry Pi

  
It seems scary, but Arch is my favorite Linux distro coming from Windows

  
Today in Techrights

  
Security Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG): Kiwi TCMS 15.1, Migration to WriteFreely, and html-is-a-tree

  
Web Browsers Focus, Especially Mozilla and Firefox

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Amiga A1200, and More

  
Fedora, Red Hat, and CentOS Leftovers

  
Software: Notesnook, sudo-sh, Typst 0.14

  
GNOME Foundation Update and This Week in GNOME

  
KDE: Plasma 6.5 in Arch Linux, Kai Uwe on KSplash BGRT, and Release of Haruna 1.6

  
today's howtos

  
Libre Hardware Founder's Project Sabotaged

  
It’s commonly thought that software and hardware are different however hardware design of an SoC can be done in python using open source toolchains

 
AgarimOS – respin of Void Linux

  
I tried switching to open-source software for everything but hit a wall I didn’t expect

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Games: Dispatch, OCCT, Nova Roma, and More

  
Techrights Turns 19 Very Soon [original]

  
Let us know if you need any accommodation-related arrangements

 
HydraPWK – security-focused Linux distribution

  
Linux Kamarada – Manjaro based distribution

  
KDE Plasma 6.5 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.5 as the latest stable version to this popular desktop environment for Linux-based operating system that brings new features, improvements, and bug fixes.

 
Libpeas and Introspection

  
Xubuntu 25.10: Best New Features

  
We outline the list of new features of Xubuntu 25.10 release and additional updates for this version

 
Austria Says ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Proprietary and ‘Willkommen’ to Open Source

  
The Austrian Ministry for Economic Affairs drops foreign clouds for a homegrown Nextcloud and LibreOffice solution

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
"I ditched Windows and built a Linux laptop in minutes"; "Windows 10 retiring is a great opportunity for Linux"

  
Kernel: Intel Xe3P and ActiveImage Protector 2022 in Linux

  
Modders install Bazzite Linux on Microsoft’s Xbox Ally for a better experience

  
Today in Techrights

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
Web Browsers: Curl, Universe Browser, Mozilla, and More

  
Security Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Games: Godot 3.6.2, Crosswords 0.3.16, and C++ Strategy Game Programming

  
KDE: Plasma Mobile and Plasma 6.5 Improvements

  
Open Hardware and Proprietary Things (Gadgets and Beyond)

  
Latest Announcements From Ubuntu and Rust Pushers Break Ubuntu

  
Red Hat's Blog Posts and Paid-for Puff Pieces

  
today's howtos

  
Fedora Under IBM Permits Slop as Code

  
AlmaLinux 10.1 Adds Native Btrfs Filesystem Support

  
Hey Hi (AI) Hype IBM Red Hat and Canonical

  
Games: PAYDAY 2, MicroProse, HELLDIVERS 2, and More

  
MutantC: An open-source, modular Linux handheld designed to be customizable for various tasks

  
Android Leftovers

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.17.5, Linux 6.12.55, and Linux 6.6.114

  
Taking a Spin on Bluefin’s Immutable Linux

  
What Happened To Limpopo [original]

  
Rest in peace my dear Limpopo, you will be missed

 
Today in Techrights

  
Zulip is The Best Open-Source Slack Alternative You Can Install on Your Server

  
Zulip is the best open-source Slack alternative you can get, and it can be hosted on your own server or use it with a paid plan

 
New Releases of GNU/Linux Distros: Clonezilla live 3.3.0-33, Exton modified Build 251019, and AnduinOS 1.4

  
3 new releases

 
Ultramarine 42 Images, Terra 43, and More!

  
Ultramarine 42 images and Terra 43 are available now! Ultramarine 43 upgrades are coming your way in a few days.

 
Mobile Systems: Mobian 13.0 released, GrapheneOS could break Pixel exclusivity in 2026 with major OEM deal

  
