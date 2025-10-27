arcOS – Amateur Radio Community Operating System

news

The Amateur Radio Community Operating System (arcOS) is a bootable live Linux system on a USB drive built to “just work” with the affordable Digirig Mobile device.

arcOS focuses on standarized digital communication modes commonly used for both casual and emergency communications. By minimizing the number of included applications and complexity, arcOS strives to avoid overwhelming new or inexperienced users, while offering ambitious users the ability to configure additional features and functionality. arcOS runs on almost any modern-ish x86_64 computer.