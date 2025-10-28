The frontier of Hey Hi (AI) is no longer just in the data center; it's on the factory floor, in our retail stores, in public infrastructure, and in the smart devices all around us. Driving this shift are vision language models (VLMs), a revolutionary class of Hey Hi (AI) that can interpret and reason about images and videos. The potential is immense, but any developer who has tried to deploy these models at the edge knows the harsh reality: it's a battle against dependency hell, driver incompatibilities, and inconsistent environments.