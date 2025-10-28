news
Games: Turnbound, TimeSplitters, MISERY, Denuvo
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Grab the wonderful Kingdom series in a new Humble Bundle | GamingOnLinux
Kingdom: New Lands, Kingdom Two Crowns and more feature in the Kingdom: 10th Anniversary Bundle for you to stock up on some more great games. Your usual expected GamingOnLinux overview is here to save you some time too.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Check out the demo for Turnbound, a clever haunted boardgame inventory battler | GamingOnLinux
Turnbound looks like it could be a really good one, a PvP inventory management auto-battler that does things quite differently to others in the genre. It also has a demo available you can try out right now, and the game will be coming to Early Access sometime soon.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt to fully shut down in April 2026 | GamingOnLinux
Time to say goodbye completely to another game, as Sharkmob AB have announced the full shutdown is coming for Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ The huge TimeSplitters Rewind fan project launches in November | GamingOnLinux
TimeSplitters Rewind is a massive upcoming fan project that pretty much remakes the original trilogy of TimeSplitters games and it finally has a release date. It will be completely free since they don't own the IP.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ MISERY is a new rogue-lite Stalker-like co-op survival game | GamingOnLinux
A rogue-lite Stalker-like to play with friends designed to look like a game from retro consoles? You can sign me up for some MISERY right now. Set in a post-apocalyptic exclusion zone you have to scavenge abandoned locations, survive deadly anomalies and mutants, and try to survive another day in solo or with friends (5 players total).
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ The useful AI warning for Steam script has been turned into a proper browser extension | GamingOnLinux
Recently GamingOnLinux highlighted a useful browser script to give you a better warning for games on Steam using AI, and now it's even easier to use.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Denuvo has been removed from Dead Island 2 | GamingOnLinux
Good news for everyone who dislikes DRM, as Denuvo has now been removed from Dead Island 2 making it easier to run than ever. Especially nice for Linux / Steam Deck, since changing Proton versions can trip up Denuvo and result in locking you out for 24 hours. Now that won't be an issue.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ GE-Proton 10-22 released with a fix for game launchers, Persona 5 Strikers and Richard Burns Rally | GamingOnLinux
GE-Proton 10-22 is out now to further enhance running Windows games on Linux + SteamOS / Steam Deck, here's what's been changed and improved. This all follows on from GE-Proton 10-21 released a week ago which has more fixes.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ You can grab 911 Operator for free to keep on Steam
A free game to start your week? Wonderful. 911 Operator from Jutsu Games is currently free to claim and keep on Steam. Always nice to be able to build up your Steam account.