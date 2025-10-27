CAPCOM and Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Still shipping with the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series on the standard editions and a Liquorix-flavored Linux 6.15 kernel on the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) editions, the Release Candidate of MX Linux 25 introduces systemd-cryptsetup on the systemd-based ISOs to fix an issue with encrypted /home partitions.

Radxa has rolled out the Dragon Q6A, a compact single-board computer built on Qualcomm’s QCS6490 octa-core platform. Designed for industrial, IoT, and edge computing environments, the board combines high-performance CPU and GPU cores with integrated AI acceleration, multiple display interfaces, and flexible storage options.

In preparation for next week's Techrights party with the bronze theme we've begun putting up about 40 balloons.

We celebrate also recent improvements to the Tux Machines Gemini capsule, which made it into CAPCOM and therefore increased a lot in visibility.

CAPCOM is a popular aggregator. Being "in" it means opening up to more audiences.

Geminispace is fast-growing, with Lupa now estimating only 8 active capsules short of 3.2k. It says (as of earlier today): "We successfully connected recently to 3192 of them." █