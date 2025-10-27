original
CAPCOM and Tux Machines
In preparation for next week's Techrights party with the bronze theme we've begun putting up about 40 balloons.
We celebrate also recent improvements to the Tux Machines Gemini capsule, which made it into CAPCOM and therefore increased a lot in visibility.
CAPCOM is a popular aggregator. Being "in" it means opening up to more audiences.
Geminispace is fast-growing, with Lupa now estimating only 8 active capsules short of 3.2k. It says (as of earlier today): "We successfully connected recently to 3192 of them." █