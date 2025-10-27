news

Oct 27, 2025



Qlustar - Linux distribution designed as an all-in-one cluster operating system - LinuxLinks

Qlustar is a full-fledged Linux distribution designed for the purpose of an all-in-one Cluster Operating System. It’s core is based on the most open Linux platform: Debian/Ubuntu. Qlustar can drive all of your clustering environments with efficiency, ease and reliability. Many innovative features make it a unique solution in the field. It is real-life proven, being the software engine for a large number of Linux HPC and Storage clusters running in industry and academia.

The basis of any Qlustar system is the Qlustar Cluster OS. Depending on your use-case, you have the option to add functionality from the large portfolio of supplementary Qlustar components.