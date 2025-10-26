Applications and Software Fort GNU/Linux

Are you looking for the easiest way to launch a file server for either internal or external access? Copyparty is what you’ve been looking for. With the ability to launch with zero configuration, Copyparty gets you a file server up and running in seconds.

What Is Copyparty?

I love living in the modern open source age. There seems to be easy-to-configure software for just about everything these days. Copyparty is one such piece of open source software I wish existed many years ago.

With Copyparty, you can easily set up a file server on any computer at your house. I used it on both my high-end Docker server and my old Raspberry Pi 3b, and it worked great on both systems. At its core, Copyparty is designed to deploy an ultra-lightweight file server with little-to-no configuration required.