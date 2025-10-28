Graphics: Collabora on Zink and Latest Work by Mike Blumenkrantz

Today marks the first post of a type that I’ve wanted to have for a long while: a guest post. There are lots of graphics developers who work on cool stuff and don’t want to waste time setting up blogs, but with enough cajoling they will write a single blog post. If you’re out there thinking you just did some awesome work and you want the world to know the grimy, gory details, let me know.

The first victim recipient of this honor is an individual famous for small and extremely sane endeavors such as descriptor buffers in Lavapipe, ray tracing in Lavapipe, and sparse support in Lavapipe. Also wrangling ray tracing for RADV.