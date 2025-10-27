I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Still shipping with the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series on the standard editions and a Liquorix-flavored Linux 6.15 kernel on the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) editions, the Release Candidate of MX Linux 25 introduces systemd-cryptsetup on the systemd-based ISOs to fix an issue with encrypted /home partitions.

Radxa has rolled out the Dragon Q6A, a compact single-board computer built on Qualcomm’s QCS6490 octa-core platform. Designed for industrial, IoT, and edge computing environments, the board combines high-performance CPU and GPU cores with integrated AI acceleration, multiple display interfaces, and flexible storage options.

Distroless Containers for corporate use: Nix Flakes vs Fedora

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 27, 2025



For several years, Bitnami offered many standard cloud component Container images and Kubernetes Helm charts, e.g. for PostgreSQL, MariaDB, Redis, or MongoDB. I think they were well maintained, used in many production setups, and used with Bitnami subscriptions by paying customers. Also governments used them (e.g. the German government with openDesk and BundesMessenger or the European Commission with SIMPL-Open). In 2019, Bitnami was bought by VM Ware.

In 2025, Bitnami revaluated their business case and decided to discontinue their current offering: [...]

