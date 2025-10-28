GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

The FreeBSD Foundation is pleased to announce that it has completed work to build FreeBSD without requiring root privilege. We have implemented support for all source release builds to use no-root infrastructure, eliminating the need for root privileges across the FreeBSD release pipeline.

[...]

The changes are currently available in the FreeBSD development branch and, where possible, are being merged into the release branch for FreeBSD 15.0.

Building FreeBSD release artifacts no longer requires root access to create device files, set proper ownership, and mount file systems during the build process. This has improved security and made automated builds simpler.

Now, every FreeBSD release artifact can be built without root privileges: [...]