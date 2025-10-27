news
today's howtos
-
Jim Nielsen ☛ Don’t Forget These Tags to Make HTML Work Like You Expect
I was watching Alex Petros’ talk and he has a slide in there titled “Incantations that make HTML work correctly”.
This got me thinking about the basic snippets of HTML I’ve learned to always include in order for my website to work as I expect in the browser — like “Hey I just made a .html file on disk and am going to open it in the browser. What should be in there?”
This is what comes to mind: [...]
-
University of Toronto ☛ You can add arbitrary zones to NSD (without any glue records)
Suppose, not hypothetically, that you have a very small DNS server for a captive network situation, where the DNS server exists only to give clients answers for a small set of hosts. One of the ways you can implement this is with an authoritative DNS servers, such as NSD, that simply has an extremely minimal set of DNS data. If you're using NSD for this, you might be curious how minimal you can be and how much you need to mimic ordinary DNS structure.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Shadowsocks on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Setting up a secure and efficient proxy server has become essential for maintaining internet privacy and bypassing geographical restrictions. Shadowsocks emerges as a powerful solution that combines robust encryption with high-performance networking capabilities, making it an ideal choice for users seeking reliable proxy services.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Joplin on AlmaLinux 10
Joplin is a free, open-source note-taking and to-do application that empowers users to organize information securely across multiple devices. This comprehensive guide walks you through installing Joplin on AlmaLinux 10, covering multiple installation methods to suit different user preferences and system configurations.