Doom Emacs and Doom on a Raspberry Pi
HowTo Geek ☛ 4 Reasons Doom Emacs Should Be Your Next Programming Project
Configuring a text editor is not everyone's idea of fun. But you're here, and you're probably looking for a new project. Doom makes the Emacs on-ramp much easier, and for the tinkerer, Emacs has endless potential. I have four reasons why Doom Emacs should be your next project.
It Makes Beginning Emacs Easy
One of the most common complaints about advanced text editors is the time required for configuration. Doom Emacs addresses that issue, making the process of configuring Emacs much easier. Essentially, Doom Emacs serves as a configuration framework that simplifies many of Emacs's technical aspects.
HowTo Geek ☛ Running DOOM on My Raspberry Pi Was Surprisingly Easy
So you just got a Raspberry Pi device, and you want to christen it by recreating the meme: run Doom on that tiny computer. Luckily for you, you can start blasting demons with just a few commands in the Raspberry Pi terminal.
Before going through this process with my Raspberry Pi 3 B, I was worried I'd have to do complex tasks like adding third-party repositories, installing and configuring an emulator, and carefully placing game files gathered from shady websites. It turns out none of that is necessary. You just need to know what engine package to install and, if you have one, how to direct the engine to the specific Doom game file you want to play.