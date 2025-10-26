Doom Emacs and Doom on a Raspberry Pi

Configuring a text editor is not everyone's idea of fun. But you're here, and you're probably looking for a new project. Doom makes the Emacs on-ramp much easier, and for the tinkerer, Emacs has endless potential. I have four reasons why Doom Emacs should be your next project.

It Makes Beginning Emacs Easy

One of the most common complaints about advanced text editors is the time required for configuration. Doom Emacs addresses that issue, making the process of configuring Emacs much easier. Essentially, Doom Emacs serves as a configuration framework that simplifies many of Emacs's technical aspects.