Oct 27, 2025



Quoting: www.ipfire.org - Come join us in testing IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 198 —

It is time to test the upcoming release of IPFire: IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 198. Join us to iron out the last remaining issues and help everyone to get their hands on this release as soon as possible. It is an important one that brings a major update to the IPFire Intrusion Prevention System, an updated toolchain, as well as various smaller bug fixes.

Head to the Pakfire page on your web UI and change to "testing" at the bottom to install this update with only a few clicks and join the fun. If you find any bugs, please report them to Bugzilla.