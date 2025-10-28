news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 28, 2025



Quoting: Done With Windows? This Linux Distro Makes It Easy to Switch —

Unlike Windows and macOS, there isn't just one version of Linux. Instead, Linux is packaged into many different distributions, or "distros," each with their own interface and set of features. One may use a Mac-like interface with a dock and "app store," while others may be more minimalistic and require installing apps from the command line. For your first installation, you'll likely want something popular and beginner-friendly, so it's easy to use but also has a large community from which you can get help when you need it. Zorin OS mimics Windows in layout and functionality, but it won't have as big a community. Ubuntu, on the other hand, is arguably the most popular distro, but it isn't very Windows-like these days.

This is why I recommend starting with Linux Mint for the first installation, since it's a perfect in-between option: It's designed for beginners, offers a familiar environment, and is based on Ubuntu, so you can ask for help from the enormous Ubuntu/Mint community. I'll be using Mint for the purpose of this guide. It's not my personal distro of choice, but it's great for new Windows migrants. It's also easier to explore other distros once you've nailed down the basics.