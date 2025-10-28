Ubuntu News and Latest Newsletter

At first I didn’t want to get involved and after returning from a delivery and seeing the state of things still, I took another glance and thought /dev/sr0 was a disk drive. Then asked if the machine had a CD drive and once we opened the disk drive we discovered the culprit. A printer driver CD was loaded and when the computer restarted it was set to boot from CD and since it was a printer disk and not a operating system disk, it was stuck in a boot loop on the driver disk.