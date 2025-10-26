Zorin OS 18 has been released last week at Tuesday, 14th October 2025. This release is special because it comes out coincidentally in the same month Canonical releases Ubuntu 25.10 "Questing Quokka" and Microsoft ends the life of Windows 10. Currently available as Pro, Core and Education choices of edition, it is the successor to OS 17 released two years ago. This GNU/Linux system is suitable for most computer users, organizations, schools and offices. Below you will find the download links. Now, let's download Zorin OS together!

M5Stack has introduced the PowerHub, a compact IoT controller designed for distributed power and device management. The ESP32-based PowerHub is described as providing a stable and flexible control platform that integrates communication interfaces, modular power input options, and precise monitoring capabilities.

Radxa has rolled out the Dragon Q6A, a compact single-board computer built on Qualcomm’s QCS6490 octa-core platform. Designed for industrial, IoT, and edge computing environments, the board combines high-performance CPU and GPU cores with integrated AI acceleration, multiple display interfaces, and flexible storage options.

I tried these 4 bizarre operating systems—here’s how it went

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 26, 2025



I'm no stranger to weird operating systems. I've run Tails from a USB stick (an OS that blew the lid off the NSA) and installed a 50 MB operating system to revive a decade-old PC. And I thought I'd seen it all.

Turns out, I was wrong. There's a whole world of experimental operating systems out there that most people have never heard of. So I loaded up my Ventoy USB drive and spent a weekend testing four of the strangest ones I could find.

[...]

Damn Small Linux (DSL) was the answer to the question "how much can you pack into 50MB?". The original version fit on a business card CD and proved you didn't need gigabytes for a working desktop.

The project went quiet for years, then came back in 2024 with a 700MB version. It's built on antiX 23 i386, which means it'll run on ancient hardware—first-gen Intel Core chips, Pentium 4 desktops, stuff you probably forgot you still had.

I installed it on my old Dell Inspiron with 4GB of RAM. It booted in less than 15 seconds from the power button to the desktop. Honestly, impressive for a decade-old laptop.

