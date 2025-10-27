Radxa has rolled out the Dragon Q6A, a compact single-board computer built on Qualcomm’s QCS6490 octa-core platform. Designed for industrial, IoT, and edge computing environments, the board combines high-performance CPU and GPU cores with integrated AI acceleration, multiple display interfaces, and flexible storage options.

MX Linux 25 Release Candidate Arrives with Various Improvements and Changes

posted by Marius Nestor on Oct 27, 2025



Still shipping with the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series on the standard editions and a Liquorix-flavored Linux 6.15 kernel on the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) editions, the Release Candidate of MX Linux 25 introduces systemd-cryptsetup on the systemd-based ISOs to fix an issue with encrypted /home partitions.

As you can see from the screenshot above, MX Linux 25 Release Candidate also introduces new Conky configurations and a default Conky configuration, allowing users to change between 12h (AM/PM) and 24h for the locale depending on the 12h/24h time display.

