MX Linux 25 Release Candidate Arrives with Various Improvements and Changes
Still shipping with the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series on the standard editions and a Liquorix-flavored Linux 6.15 kernel on the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) editions, the Release Candidate of MX Linux 25 introduces systemd-cryptsetup on the systemd-based ISOs to fix an issue with encrypted /home partitions.
As you can see from the screenshot above, MX Linux 25 Release Candidate also introduces new Conky configurations and a default Conky configuration, allowing users to change between 12h (AM/PM) and 24h for the locale depending on the 12h/24h time display.