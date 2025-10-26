Zorin OS 18 has been released last week at Tuesday, 14th October 2025. This release is special because it comes out coincidentally in the same month Canonical releases Ubuntu 25.10 "Questing Quokka" and Microsoft ends the life of Windows 10. Currently available as Pro, Core and Education choices of edition, it is the successor to OS 17 released two years ago. This GNU/Linux system is suitable for most computer users, organizations, schools and offices. Below you will find the download links. Now, let's download Zorin OS together!

M5Stack has introduced the PowerHub, a compact IoT controller designed for distributed power and device management. The ESP32-based PowerHub is described as providing a stable and flexible control platform that integrates communication interfaces, modular power input options, and precise monitoring capabilities.

Radxa has rolled out the Dragon Q6A, a compact single-board computer built on Qualcomm’s QCS6490 octa-core platform. Designed for industrial, IoT, and edge computing environments, the board combines high-performance CPU and GPU cores with integrated AI acceleration, multiple display interfaces, and flexible storage options.

Q4OS turned my decade-old laptop into a Windows XP time machine, and it’s brilliant

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 26, 2025



I found Q4OS while trying to help my neighbor get off their Windows XP machine. But why Q4OS? Because it offered a similar interface (with the Q4XP theme pack), ran incredibly well on their old Pentium-era hardware, and was safe to run.

I had recently revived my decade-old Dell laptop with Damn Small Linux. While it worked, it wasn't as efficient as I had hoped it would be. Since I had already seen Q4OS in action recently, I decided to give my own laptop the same Windows-like makeover. And the results were even better than I expected.

