news
Q4OS turned my decade-old laptop into a Windows XP time machine, and it’s brilliant
I found Q4OS while trying to help my neighbor get off their Windows XP machine. But why Q4OS? Because it offered a similar interface (with the Q4XP theme pack), ran incredibly well on their old Pentium-era hardware, and was safe to run.
I had recently revived my decade-old Dell laptop with Damn Small Linux. While it worked, it wasn't as efficient as I had hoped it would be. Since I had already seen Q4OS in action recently, I decided to give my own laptop the same Windows-like makeover. And the results were even better than I expected.