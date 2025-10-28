news
GNU and FSF Events and Releases
FSF
FSF ☛ FSF Blogs: FSD meeting recap 2025-10-24
Check out the important work our volunteers accomplished
at Friday's Free Software Directory (FSD) IRC meeting.
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, October 31, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, October 31 from 12:00 to 15:00 EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
GNU Projects
GNU ☛ libc @ Savannah: The GNU C Library version 2.42 is now available
The GNU C Library ================= The GNU C Library version 2.42 is now available. The GNU C Library is used as the C library in the GNU system and in GNU/Linux systems, as well as many other systems that use Linux as the kernel.
