Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Aryan Kaushik: Balancing Work and Open Source
Work pressure + Burnout == Low contributions?
Over the past few months, I’ve been struggling with a tough question. How do I balance my work commitments and personal life while still contributing to open source?
On the surface, it looks like a weird question. Like I really enjoy contributing and working with contributors, and when I was in college, I always thought... "Why do people ever step back? It is so fun!". It was the thing that brought a smile to my face and took off any "stress". But now that I have graduated, things have taken a turn.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Daniel Stenberg ☛ A gold ceremony to remember
This was the Swedish Royal Academy of Engineering Science’s (IVA) 106th Högtidssammankomst (“festive gathering”) since its founding in 1919.
Being one the four gold medal recipients of the night our family got a special dedicated person assigned to us who would help us “maneuver” the venue and agenda. Thanks Linus!
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
Real Linux User ☛ ONLYOFFICE Tutorial Series – How to look into the future with the Spreadsheet Forecasting functions
ONLYOFFICE is a powerful, open-source, and free-of-charge alternative to Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Office, offering a comprehensive suite of similar functionalities.
Education
Eerie Linux ☛ EuroBSDCon 2025 report (2/2) – Main conference & trip home
In the previous part I covered my arrival and the two tutorial days. This one is about the main conference, the social event, my trip home and a conclusion.
Standards/Consortia
Mike Taylor: A new, new logo for the W3C
In an effort to pivot this site into a full on graphic design side business after 2 blog posts about logos in a row (hit me up exclusivly on FB to request a consultation), I thought I would reveal my new, new logo for the W3C.
Terence Eden ☛ Alpha launch – .well-known/avatar – feedback wanted
So I'm proposing .well-known/avatar. Here's how it works (for now). I'd like your feedback before going further.
