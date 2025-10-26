Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Work pressure + Burnout == Low contributions?

Over the past few months, I’ve been struggling with a tough question. How do I balance my work commitments and personal life while still contributing to open source?

On the surface, it looks like a weird question. Like I really enjoy contributing and working with contributors, and when I was in college, I always thought... "Why do people ever step back? It is so fun!". It was the thing that brought a smile to my face and took off any "stress". But now that I have graduated, things have taken a turn.