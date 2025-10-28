news
today's howtos
-
Replacing Music Streaming Services with a Self-hosted Stack
Replacing TV and movie streaming services is pretty trivial, and typically one of the first projects for any new self-hoster, but music streaming services are a whole different beast. There's a growing need to replace the likes of Spotify, but there's no one-size-fits-all solution, and maintaining an on-disk music library will always be a lot of manual work. That being said, I've put together a stack that I'm happy with for now, and there was some interest in the full details, so I'll try to slap together a tutorial here.
Full disclosure, I'm far from an expert, and I've only been running my own home server for about 4 months now, and I'm not exactly great at writing tutorials, but here we go.
-
How to Install Vaultwarden Password Manager on Ubuntu 24.04
Vaultwarden, a password manager application, is an unofficial Bitwarden server alternative written in Rust. Vaultwarden supports connections through the Bitwarden client and is relatively resource-light compared to the official Bitwarden service. Caddy itself is a modern, easy-to-use web server known for its automated HTTPS management capabilities using Let’s Encrypt. Unlike web servers like Nginx or Apache, which require manual configuration for SSL certificates, Caddy can automatically download and renew SSL certificates without user intervention. This feature is very useful for users who want to secure Vaultwarden connections quickly and without the hassle of additional configuration. Furthermore, Caddy supports a built-in reverse proxy, making it ideal for routing HTTPS traffic to Vaultwarden services running in Docker containers. In this article, we will show you how to install Vaultwarden Password Manager on Ubuntu 24.04 on a Docker container.
-
Paul Tagliamonte: It's NOT always DNS.
I’ve written down a new rule (no name, sorry) that I’ll be repeating to myself and those around me. “If you can replace ‘DNS’ with ‘key value store mapping a name to an ip’ and it still makes sense, it was not, in fact, DNS.” Feel free to repeat it along with me.
-
How to Install Vim on Ubuntu Without Using the Terminal
Command Terminal offers the most straightforward way to install applications on Linux. However, if you’re looking to install Vim on Ubuntu without opening the terminal, then we can do that as well, and that is what we are going to discuss in this tutorial.
-
idroot
-
How To Install Gitea on CentOS Stream 10
Self-hosting your Git repositories has never been more accessible. Gitea offers a lightweight, open-source alternative to platforms like Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub and GitLab, giving you complete control over your source code management. This comprehensive guide walks you through installing Gitea on CentOS Stream 10, from initial system preparation to securing your new Git service.
-
How To Install ReactJS on AlmaLinux 10
React.js has become one of the most popular JavaScript libraries for building dynamic user interfaces and single-page applications. When combined with AlmaLinux 10, an enterprise-grade GNU/Linux distribution known for its stability and security, developers get a robust foundation for modern web development.
-
How To Install Nessus Scanner on Debian 13
Vulnerability scanning has become an indispensable component of modern cybersecurity infrastructure. Organizations face increasing threats from sophisticated attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and security weaknesses.
-
How To Install Brave Browser on Fedora 42
Brave Browser has emerged as a leading privacy-focused web browser that blocks ads and trackers by default while maintaining compatibility with Chrome extensions. Fedora 42 introduces significant improvements including the new DNF5 package manager, enhanced performance optimizations, and better hardware support, making it an ideal platform for running modern web browsers.
-