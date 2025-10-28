Replacing TV and movie streaming services is pretty trivial, and typically one of the first projects for any new self-hoster, but music streaming services are a whole different beast. There's a growing need to replace the likes of Spotify, but there's no one-size-fits-all solution, and maintaining an on-disk music library will always be a lot of manual work. That being said, I've put together a stack that I'm happy with for now, and there was some interest in the full details, so I'll try to slap together a tutorial here.

Full disclosure, I'm far from an expert, and I've only been running my own home server for about 4 months now, and I'm not exactly great at writing tutorials, but here we go.