Games: Steam Deck, 47-year-old Space Invaders, and "Windows Games’ Compatibility on Linux Is at an All-Time High"

As you know, we are monitoring ProtonDB fairly regularly to confirm the trends of Linux distribution usage. But you can do a lot of things with this kind of data, including confirming how many games actually work well at the end of the day. ProtonDB used to previously ask users to rate compatibility according to WINE ratings until the end of 2019, and after they switched to collecting observations from users and then deriving a rating by themselves. At Boiling Steam we start from the observations as well to derive our own ratings. This is how they are defined.