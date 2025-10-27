news
Games: Steam Deck, 47-year-old Space Invaders, and "Windows Games’ Compatibility on Linux Is at an All-Time High"
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, with Ninja Gaiden 4, Dispatch and Jurassic World Evolution 3 - 2025-10-25 Edition
Between 2025-10-18 and 2025-10-25 we selected 17 newly released games that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. This was a very strong week, with a lot of great games in many different genres. You get one great action game with the new Ninja Gaiden 4, a new superhero game a la Telltales with Dispatch, and Jurassic Word Evolution 3 which appears to be the best episode in the series yet. Frankly, I don’t know where to start!
Tom's Hardware ☛ Intel 8080 bottleneck made classic 47-year-old Space Invaders arcade game run faster as enemies died — expert coder asserts 'hardware accident' to blame
One of the most charming bug = feature tales is the story behind the thrilling crescendo of pacing gamers experienced when playing the original Space Invaders arcade machine. This weekend, self-proclaimed C/C++ expert Zuhaitz reminded us that the adrenaline-pumping rising intensity of Taito’s arcade classic was not due to genius-level coding. Rather, it was simply the fact that the underlying Intel 8080 could run the game code faster as aliens were wiped from the screen one by one, by the player dishing out laser missile death.
Boiling Steam ☛ Windows Games’ Compatibility on Linux Is at an All-Time High
As you know, we are monitoring ProtonDB fairly regularly to confirm the trends of Linux distribution usage. But you can do a lot of things with this kind of data, including confirming how many games actually work well at the end of the day. ProtonDB used to previously ask users to rate compatibility according to WINE ratings until the end of 2019, and after they switched to collecting observations from users and then deriving a rating by themselves. At Boiling Steam we start from the observations as well to derive our own ratings. This is how they are defined.