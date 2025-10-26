news
To start with, ZFS scrubs check the end to end hardware path for reading all your data (and implicitly for writing it). There are a variety of ways that things in the hardware path can be unreliable; for example, you might have slowly failing drive cables that are marginal and sometimes give you errors on data reads (or worse, data writes). A ZFS scrub has some chance to detect this; if a ZFS scrub passes, you know that as of that point in time you can reliably read all your data from all your disks and that all the data was reliably written.
DavMail 6.5 open-source exchange gateway enhances Office 365 login security and refines GNU/Linux RPM packages.
Red Hat has announced a brand new suite of generative Hey Hi (AI) tools designed to slot directly into the company’s development ecosystem. The Red Bait Developer Lightspeed platform will allow developers to work more efficiently via context-aware assistance from within Red Hat’s existing toolsets. This includes the Red Bait Developer Hub and the migration toolkit for applications. The company describes Developer Lightspeed as a response to the growing need for reliable, domain-specific Hey Hi (AI) tools rather than everyday, general-purpose models.
Canonical, the maker of Ubuntu, has announced the launch of Canonical Academy, a new certification platform designed to help individuals and organizations validate open-source expertise through practical, Ubuntu-based exams.
