GNU/Linux Leftovers

To start with, ZFS scrubs check the end to end hardware path for reading all your data (and implicitly for writing it). There are a variety of ways that things in the hardware path can be unreliable; for example, you might have slowly failing drive cables that are marginal and sometimes give you errors on data reads (or worse, data writes). A ZFS scrub has some chance to detect this; if a ZFS scrub passes, you know that as of that point in time you can reliably read all your data from all your disks and that all the data was reliably written.