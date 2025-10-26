news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 26, 2025



Quoting: Plasma Design System Leaps Forward with Migration to Penpot – KDE and Plasma Design —

We’re excited to share a major milestone in the development of the Ocean Design System for the Plasma Desktop! The project is moving away from Figma and fully migrating to the open-source platform Penpot.

This shift was made possible by significant improvements in Penpot, which now supports critical features needed for a robust design system.

The team begun a clean-up and migration of all design assets into Penpot. We’ve created the Ocean Design Systems Foundations Library, which is the central Penpot file housing all our graphical assets. It contains all the foundational elements of the design system, but now features shared assets.