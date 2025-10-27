Ubuntu Loses Features and Breaks Itself Because Canonical Hired a Young British Army Officer to Make Bad Decisions

Ubuntu’s decision to switch to Rust-based coreutils in 25.10 hasn’t been the smoothest ride, as the latest — albeit now resolved — bug underscores. The distro’s developers are bullish on the security and stability benefits that “oxidising” Ubuntu’s package set with Rust-based tools provide. In 25.10, it plumbed in Rust-based replacements for sudo and coreutils. The latter is (as you may guess from the name) a set of core utilities that function from the command-line. These are used by a number of processes, apps and scripts, including Ubuntu’s own unattended-upgrades process, which automatically checks for new software updates).