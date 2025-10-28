Radxa has rolled out the Dragon Q6A, a compact single-board computer built on Qualcomm’s QCS6490 octa-core platform. Designed for industrial, IoT, and edge computing environments, the board combines high-performance CPU and GPU cores with integrated AI acceleration, multiple display interfaces, and flexible storage options.

Still shipping with the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series on the standard editions and a Liquorix-flavored Linux 6.15 kernel on the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) editions, the Release Candidate of MX Linux 25 introduces systemd-cryptsetup on the systemd-based ISOs to fix an issue with encrypted /home partitions.

IPFire 2.29 Core Update 198 Gives Major Boost to the Intrusion Prevention System

posted by Marius Nestor on Oct 28, 2025



Coming more than five weeks after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 197, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 198 release introduces major improvements to the Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) with the upgrade to the Suricata 8 series, offering enhanced detection performance and reliability, as well as real-time email reporting.

The IPFire IPS will now send immediate email notifications for any alert above a defined threshold, schedule PDF reports on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis with a complete summary of all alerts, and forward alerts to remote syslog servers for secure external logging and long-term storage.

