news
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 198 Gives Major Boost to the Intrusion Prevention System
Coming more than five weeks after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 197, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 198 release introduces major improvements to the Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) with the upgrade to the Suricata 8 series, offering enhanced detection performance and reliability, as well as real-time email reporting.
The IPFire IPS will now send immediate email notifications for any alert above a defined threshold, schedule PDF reports on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis with a complete summary of all alerts, and forward alerts to remote syslog servers for secure external logging and long-term storage.