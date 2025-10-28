Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

MX Linux 25 Release Candidate Arrives with Various Improvements and Changes

Still shipping with the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series on the standard editions and a Liquorix-flavored Linux 6.15 kernel on the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) editions, the Release Candidate of MX Linux 25 introduces systemd-cryptsetup on the systemd-based ISOs to fix an issue with encrypted /home partitions.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 26th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

LinuxGizmos.com

Radxa Rolls Out Dragon Q6A Featuring Qualcomm QCS6490, 12 TOPS NPU, and 6th-Gen AI Engine

Radxa has rolled out the Dragon Q6A, a compact single-board computer built on Qualcomm’s QCS6490 octa-core platform. Designed for industrial, IoT, and edge computing environments, the board combines high-performance CPU and GPU cores with integrated AI acceleration, multiple display interfaces, and flexible storage options.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 28, 2025

checksum

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Ubuntu Loses Features and Breaks Itself Because Canonical Hired a Young British Army Officer to Make Bad Decisions

  
very concerning

 
This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.5 is here!

  
And by all accounts, it’s pretty good! So far Plasma 6.5 has been a rather smooth release

 
Speaking For Limpopo [original]

  
I shall give an update on this report when I get more information, hopefully some time in the coming days

 
CAPCOM and Tux Machines [original]

  
CAPCOM is a popular aggregator

 
Sunny Days, Very Warm Days, and It's Almost Halloween [original]

  
Time to buy more seeds for the birds


  
 


 
Python Software Foundation Withdraws $1.5M U.S. Government Grant Over DEI Restrictions

  
Python’s governing body drops a $1.5 M U.S. grant

 
OpenRazer 3.11 Adds Support for 2025 Razer Laptops and New Peripherals

  
OpenRazer 3.11 adds support for Razer Blade 2025 models, as well as new mice and keyboards

 
Ubuntu Unity Project Faces Uncertain Future

  
Ubuntu Unity faces manpower shortages as lead dev Rudra has no time to maintain it

 
nEMU 3.4 Ncurses-Based QEMU Frontend Released with VM Preview Feature

  
nEMU 3.4 arrives a year and a half after the previous release

 
Done With Windows? This Linux Distro Makes It Easy to Switch

  
If you can't upgrade to Windows 11, or don't like what you've seen of it, install Linux Mint instead

 
Sparky 8.1-RC1 ARM64

  
There are new images of Sparky 8.1 Release Candidate ARM64 available for testing

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Android Leftovers

  
Top Android Launchers of 2025 That Will Transform Your Smartphone Experience

 
Free Sofrware, Open Data, and Standards

  
FOSS and more

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux leftovers

 
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged and mintCast

  
2 new episodes

 
today's howtos

  
4 howtos for now

 
Games: Steam Deck, 47-year-old Space Invaders, and "Windows Games’ Compatibility on Linux Is at an All-Time High"

  
Gaming related picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks for today

 
Come join us in testing IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 198

  
It is time to test the upcoming release of IPFire: IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 198

 
lv – directory listing and counting tool

  
This is free and open source software

 
Qlustar – Linux distribution designed as an all-in-one cluster operating system

  
Qlustar is a full-fledged Linux distribution designed for the purpose of an all-in-one Cluster Operating System

 
Distroless Containers for corporate use: Nix Flakes vs Fedora

  
In 2025, Bitnami revaluated their business case and decided to discontinue their current offering

 
Community Strikes Back: 12 Open Source Projects Born from Resistance

  
From BSL license changes to abandoned codebases, see how the open source community struck back with powerful forks and fresh alternatives.

 
Solseek Brings a Fast, TUI-Based Package Manager to Solus Linux

  
The freshly released Solseek app gives Solus Linux users a fast

 
Arch Linux AUR Hit by Another DDoS Attack, Port 22 Access Disrupted

  
Ongoing DDoS attacks push Arch Linux to activate AUR protection

 
Fedora 43 Workstation: Best New Features

  
We round up the best new feature set of Fedora 43 workstation release (upcoming)

 
SysLinuxOS is an underrated distro for managing home labs

  
The Linux ecosystem is quite the wild west of innovative distros that range from convenient general-purpose operating systems to wacky distributions with their own niche use cases

 
Ghostty Terminal: Never Understood the Hype Until I tried it

  
When I first started using Linux, I did not care much about the terminal applications

 
Want to use local accounts? Just switch to Linux

  
So, what's the solution? Well, if you truly care about local accounts and protecting your personal data, Linux is a fine choice

 
Forget Linux Mint — this is the Windows alternative you need

  
It may not be as popular as Linux Mint

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Balancing Work and Open Source

  
How do I balance my work commitments and personal life while still contributing to open source

 
arcOS – Amateur Radio Community Operating System

  
arcOS focuses on standarized digital communication modes commonly used for both casual and emergency communications

 
Review: Linux Mint Debian Edition 7

  
The Linux Mint project creates a popular, Ubuntu-based distribution which is available in Cinnamon

 
Open Transport Community Conference 2025

  
On Friday and Saturday last week I attended the first edition of the Open Transport Community Conference in Vienna, Austria

 
This Week in KDE Apps

  
Getting back to all that's new in the KDE App scene, let's dig in

 
Owners of Computers Don't Always Control Those Computers, They Rarely Do [original]

  
Let's strive to put computers back under the control of their users, no matter who purchased these (usually the users)

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Linux 6.18-rc3

  
new RC is out

 
MX Linux 25 Release Candidate Arrives with Various Improvements and Changes

  
The MX Linux team announced today the general availability of the Release Candidate (RC1) version of the upcoming MX Linux 25 distribution based on the Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series.

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 26th, 2025

  
The 263rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 26th, 2025.

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Feodra, Ubuntu, and more

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS leftovers

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Tinkercad, and More

  
Hardware picks

 
today's howtos

  
mostly idroot

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android's Calling Cards Will Finally Get Full Customization

 
Fedora, Red Hat, and CentOS Leftovers

  
IBM et al

 
If you've ever used a Mac, you're probably familiar with its Time Machine feature

  
On Linux, however, such a type of safety net is absent by default

 
Foot Terminal: Lightning-Fast, Lightweight, and Made for Wayland

  
Foot is a lightning-fast, minimalist terminal emulator built for Wayland

 
Plasma Design System Leaps Forward with Migration to Penpot

  
We’re excited to share a major milestone in the development of the Ocean Design System for the Plasma Desktop

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
KSplash BGRT

  
A little side project I just published is a KSplash theme (the loading screen while logging into a Plasma session) that uses BGRT

 
GLF OS – gaming-oriented live Linux distro

  
GLF OS is a gaming-oriented live Linux distribution based on NixOS

 
KDE Linux deep dive: package management is amazing, which is why we don’t include it

  
It’s been a month and a half since the alpha release of KDE Linux was announced during Akademy 2025

 
Games: GOG, Proton Experimental, and Proton

  
3 new picks from GamingOnLinux

 
An Hour Saved Ahead of Busy Week [original]

  
The clocks have just moved backwards, so we "gained" an hour and daylight starts earlier

 
Debian, Ubuntu, and Development Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux centric picks

 
I tried these 4 bizarre operating systems—here’s how it went

  
What do an open-source Windows clone, a 50MB Linux distro, and an operating system built entirely in Rust have in common?

 
Q4OS turned my decade-old laptop into a Windows XP time machine, and it’s brilliant

  
A Windows look-alike that makes sense

 
Applications and Software Fort GNU/Linux

  
Software news from Valnet

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts frok Valnet

 
Self-Hosted NAS, Proxmox, Homelab, and Photos Server

  
a handful of Valnet picks

 
Doom Emacs and Doom on a Raspberry Pi

  
Doom and Linux picks

 
digiKam 8.8 Adds Support to Automatically Use Monitor Color Profiles on Wayland

  
digiKam 8.8 has been released today for this powerful, open-source, free, and cross-platform digital photo management solution that introduces new features and improvements.

 
It seems scary, but Arch is my favorite Linux distro coming from Windows

  
Intimidating? Maybe, but it's worth the adjustment period

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles