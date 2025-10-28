Free and Open Source Software

news
luha - simple file checksum tool - LinuxLinks
luha is a simple file checksum cli tool.
npdfr - command-line PDF reader - LinuxLinks
npdfr (ncurses PDF reader) is a command-line PDF reader prioritizing fast searches.
lunas - syncing cli tool - LinuxLinks
lunas is a syncing cli tool that can handle more than two directories locally and remotely.
BrosTrend 8 Port 2.5GB Switch Review - LinuxLinks
Even if your internet router is limited to gigabit ethernet, it remains advantageous to operate your local network on a 2.5 Gbps ethernet. Increasingly, devices are being equipped with a 2.5 Gbps network port, or even multiple ports. For instance, my NAS systems each have multiple 2.5 Gbps ethernet ports, as do the 3 mini PCs that I’m currently writing articles about. The ubiquity of 2.5 Gbps makes all transfers fast.
For devices that only host a gigabit ethernet port, there is always a cheap upgrade path, preferably by adding a PCIe card, or if that’s physically impossible, with a USB dongle.
I’ve recently upgraded my broadband to 2 Gbps download and upload (I’m actually getting 2.3 Gbps). My ISP provides a Zyxel router which has a single 2.5 Gbps LAN port. I could replace the ‘free’ router with a router that offers multiple 2.5 Gbps ethernet ports. But that’s very expensive. A much more practical solution is to add a 2.5 Gbps switch. That way multiple devices can access the fast internet speed as well as quickly transfer data locally. I connect the switch to my router and my local devices.
This review looks at the BrosTrend 8 Port 2.5 Gbps switch. It retails for £50.
Bibman - BIBliography MANager - LinuxLinks
Bibman (BIBliography MANager) is a small console tool for managing BibTeX files.
Its functionality is meant to be similar to JabRef and its user interface is inspired by Vim. It enables quick searching, filtering, editing, sorting etc. of bibliography entries using a text-mode, keyboard-only interface. It stores bibliographies in plain BibTeX files and uses only standard fields.
