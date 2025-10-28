Free and Open Source Software

Even if your internet router is limited to gigabit ethernet, it remains advantageous to operate your local network on a 2.5 Gbps ethernet. Increasingly, devices are being equipped with a 2.5 Gbps network port, or even multiple ports. For instance, my NAS systems each have multiple 2.5 Gbps ethernet ports, as do the 3 mini PCs that I’m currently writing articles about. The ubiquity of 2.5 Gbps makes all transfers fast.

For devices that only host a gigabit ethernet port, there is always a cheap upgrade path, preferably by adding a PCIe card, or if that’s physically impossible, with a USB dongle.

I’ve recently upgraded my broadband to 2 Gbps download and upload (I’m actually getting 2.3 Gbps). My ISP provides a Zyxel router which has a single 2.5 Gbps LAN port. I could replace the ‘free’ router with a router that offers multiple 2.5 Gbps ethernet ports. But that’s very expensive. A much more practical solution is to add a 2.5 Gbps switch. That way multiple devices can access the fast internet speed as well as quickly transfer data locally. I connect the switch to my router and my local devices.

This review looks at the BrosTrend 8 Port 2.5 Gbps switch. It retails for £50.