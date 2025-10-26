Debian, Ubuntu, and Development Leftovers

A cluttered Downloads folder slows you down whenever you need to find a file. This script organizes common file types into subfolders, keeping your working directory organized and readable. It utilizes only the standard library, making it easy to run on most systems without requiring additional packages. Point it at any folder and run it on a schedule to keep things neat.

It categorizes by extension, which is usually enough for documents, archives, media, and installers. You can expand the mapping with formats you use daily, like STL for prints or ISO images for labs. Files are moved, not copied, so you avoid duplicates that waste storage space. I like to keep a catch-all folder for unknown types, so nothing gets lost.

If you share the same machine with multiple users, consider setting a per-user destination. That keeps everyone’s files out of each other’s way and avoids permission errors. You can also add a size threshold to leave very large files alone until you review them. The goal is to maintain sensible defaults while remaining flexible.