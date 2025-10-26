news
Debian, Ubuntu, and Development Leftovers
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Debian Family
-
Debian Lomiri Tablets - We are hiring!
We at Fre{i}e Software GmbH now have a confirmed budget for working on Debian based tablets with the special goal to use them for educational purposes (i.e. in schools).
Those Debian Edu tablets shall be powered by the Lomiri Operating Environment (that same operating environment that is powering Ubuntu Touch).
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
It's FOSS ☛ Finally, You Can Now be Ubuntu Certified Linux User
Canonical is a company that needs no introduction (proceeds to introduce it); it is the company behind Ubuntu, which has been a key driving force in the open source space. It is responsible for making Linux accessible to millions of people worldwide, from desktop machines to cloud infrastructure.
Now, the firm is taking another significant step forward. 💪📈
They have officially launched Canonical Academy, a new certification platform designed to help professionals validate their Linux and Ubuntu skills through practical, hands-on assessments.
-
-
-
Development
-
Programming
-
Python
-
XDA ☛ Automate away your daily frustrations with these clever Python scripts
A cluttered Downloads folder slows you down whenever you need to find a file. This script organizes common file types into subfolders, keeping your working directory organized and readable. It utilizes only the standard library, making it easy to run on most systems without requiring additional packages. Point it at any folder and run it on a schedule to keep things neat.
It categorizes by extension, which is usually enough for documents, archives, media, and installers. You can expand the mapping with formats you use daily, like STL for prints or ISO images for labs. Files are moved, not copied, so you avoid duplicates that waste storage space. I like to keep a catch-all folder for unknown types, so nothing gets lost.
If you share the same machine with multiple users, consider setting a per-user destination. That keeps everyone’s files out of each other’s way and avoids permission errors. You can also add a size threshold to leave very large files alone until you review them. The goal is to maintain sensible defaults while remaining flexible.
-
-
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
-
HowTo Geek ☛ These 3 Simple Tools Helped Me Quickly Learn the Linux Terminal
If you're new to Linux and the terminal, I can appreciate how difficult it is to learn. Learning Linux was not an easy task. Fortunately, I have three tools for you that will make learning and using the Linux terminal long-term significantly easier.
tldr: When You Just Want Examples
Learning the terminal can be difficult, but here's a tip: you don't need to memorize every command. Only commands that you use most often will you remember. Notes and man pages are the typical way to jog your memory, but they can be time-consuming. What we need is a way to quickly bootstrap ourselves, to cut through all the noise and go directly to what matters—enter the tldr command.
The tldr (too long; didn't read) command simply prints cheat sheets for provided command names. It provides the most common options and examples for over 6,000 commands for Linux and hundreds for Windows and macOS. No matter what command you need concise examples for, tldr probably has it.
-
-
-