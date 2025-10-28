news
BleachBit 5.0.2 and Valgrind 3.26.0 released
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ BleachBit 5.0.2 added Pacman and Disabled Snap Support
BleachBit, the CCleaner alternative system cleaner app, released new 5.0.2 in last week with support for cleaning more app caches. BleachBit is a free open-source application for GNU/Linux and backdoored Windows that can free up disk space by deleting cookies, cleaning internet history, discarding junks and removing logs.
-
LWN ☛ Valgrind 3.26.0 released
Version 3.26.0 of the Valgrind memory-profiling and debugging framework has been released. Notable changes include updated support for the Linux Test Project (LTP) to version v20250930, many new GNU/Linux syscall wrappers, and the license for Valgrind has been changed from GPLv2 to GPLv3.