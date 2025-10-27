news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 27, 2025



Quoting: Ghostty Terminal: Never Understood the Hype Until I tried it —

When I first started using Linux, I did not care much about the terminal applications. Not in the sense that I was not using the terminal but more like I never cared about trying other terminal application (or terminal emulators, if you want to use the correct technical term.)

I mean, why would I? The magic is in the commands you run, after all. How does it matter if it's the default terminal that comes with the system or something else?

Most terminals are pretty much the same, or so it feels. But still, there are numerous terminal emulators available for Linux. Perhaps they are more in number than the Arch-based distros.