news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Parties and Milestones Again
we've begun putting up about 40 balloons
-
Microsoft is Disloyal Towards Its Most Loyal Employees
Against its most faithful enablers
-
Following the Line of Cocaine All the Way to the Top
Even a million denials and spin-doctoring won't distract from the core issue
New
-
PETA and Activism
Being staff or volunteer in PETA isn't easy
-
Big Blue, Huge Debt
debt will soar again
-
Links 27/10/2025: Mass Surveillance Sold as "AI", People Reluctant to Lose Physical Media
Links for the day
-
Techrights' 19th Anniversary: Bronze
Time to go back to preparing for this anniversary
-
Our Latest European Patent Office (EPO) Series Will Last Several Weeks, Will Ask the EPO Management and the European Union (EU) Very Difficult Questions
If nobody loses a job (or jobs) over this, then the EU basically became no better than Colombia or Nicaragua
-
Slopwatch: LinuxSecurity, UbuntuPIT, Brian Fagioli, and Google News
We focus on stories that are fake or LLM slop that disguises itself as "news" about Linux
-
Links 27/10/2025: Wikipedia Vandalism, Bruce Perens Opens up on Childhood
Links for the day
-
This Site Could Not be Done by LLMs Even If It Wanted to (Because It's Not a Parrot of What Other Sites Say)
LLMs have no knowledge or deep understanding
-
19 Years, No Censorship
No factual information is ever going to be removed, more so if it is in the public interest
-
We Are Not a Conventional Site, That's Why They Hate (or Love) Us
Throughout the week this week we'll be focusing on the EPO
-
The Cocaine Patent Office - Part I: António Campinos Brought Corruption and Nepotism to the EPO, Then Came the Cocaine
High-level manager at the European Patent Office (EPO) caught in public with cocaine, the Office has some answering to do
-
Purchasing/Possessing Computers Isn't the Same as Controlling Computers
Let's strive to put computers back under the control of their users, no matter who purchased these (usually the users)
-
Gemini Links 27/10/2025: Alhena 5.4.3 and Fixing Bash
Links for the day
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, October 26, 2025
IRC logs for Sunday, October 26, 2025
-
Thankfully We've Made Copies of More Interesting Data From statCounter
If statCounter (the Web site or the 'webapp') vanished overnight, we'd still have something left of it
-
More Silent Layoffs at IBM/Red Hat
when the media counts such layoffs or presents tallies the numbers are very incomplete
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):