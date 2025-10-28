Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

MX Linux 25 Release Candidate Arrives with Various Improvements and Changes

Still shipping with the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series on the standard editions and a Liquorix-flavored Linux 6.15 kernel on the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) editions, the Release Candidate of MX Linux 25 introduces systemd-cryptsetup on the systemd-based ISOs to fix an issue with encrypted /home partitions.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 26th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

LinuxGizmos.com

Radxa Rolls Out Dragon Q6A Featuring Qualcomm QCS6490, 12 TOPS NPU, and 6th-Gen AI Engine

Radxa has rolled out the Dragon Q6A, a compact single-board computer built on Qualcomm’s QCS6490 octa-core platform. Designed for industrial, IoT, and edge computing environments, the board combines high-performance CPU and GPU cores with integrated AI acceleration, multiple display interfaces, and flexible storage options.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 28, 2025

Ear Of Grass

Updated This Past Day

  1. Parties and Milestones Again
    we've begun putting up about 40 balloons
  2. Microsoft is Disloyal Towards Its Most Loyal Employees
    Against its most faithful enablers
  3. Following the Line of Cocaine All the Way to the Top
    Even a million denials and spin-doctoring won't distract from the core issue

    New

  4. PETA and Activism
    Being staff or volunteer in PETA isn't easy
  5. Big Blue, Huge Debt
    debt will soar again
  6. Links 27/10/2025: Mass Surveillance Sold as "AI", People Reluctant to Lose Physical Media
    Links for the day
  7. Techrights' 19th Anniversary: Bronze
    Time to go back to preparing for this anniversary
  8. Our Latest European Patent Office (EPO) Series Will Last Several Weeks, Will Ask the EPO Management and the European Union (EU) Very Difficult Questions
    If nobody loses a job (or jobs) over this, then the EU basically became no better than Colombia or Nicaragua
  9. Slopwatch: LinuxSecurity, UbuntuPIT, Brian Fagioli, and Google News
    We focus on stories that are fake or LLM slop that disguises itself as "news" about Linux
  10. Links 27/10/2025: Wikipedia Vandalism, Bruce Perens Opens up on Childhood
    Links for the day
  11. This Site Could Not be Done by LLMs Even If It Wanted to (Because It's Not a Parrot of What Other Sites Say)
    LLMs have no knowledge or deep understanding
  12. 19 Years, No Censorship
    No factual information is ever going to be removed, more so if it is in the public interest
  13. We Are Not a Conventional Site, That's Why They Hate (or Love) Us
    Throughout the week this week we'll be focusing on the EPO
  14. The Cocaine Patent Office - Part I: António Campinos Brought Corruption and Nepotism to the EPO, Then Came the Cocaine
    High-level manager at the European Patent Office (EPO) caught in public with cocaine, the Office has some answering to do
  15. Purchasing/Possessing Computers Isn't the Same as Controlling Computers
    Let's strive to put computers back under the control of their users, no matter who purchased these (usually the users)
  16. Gemini Links 27/10/2025: Alhena 5.4.3 and Fixing Bash
    Links for the day
  17. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  18. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, October 26, 2025
    IRC logs for Sunday, October 26, 2025
  19. Thankfully We've Made Copies of More Interesting Data From statCounter
    If statCounter (the Web site or the 'webapp') vanished overnight, we'd still have something left of it
  20. More Silent Layoffs at IBM/Red Hat
    when the media counts such layoffs or presents tallies the numbers are very incomplete
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2025-10-21 to 2025-10-27
    4224 /about.shtml
    1917 /n/2025/10/20/Google_News_is_Now_Promoting_a_Parasitic_Slopfarm_Called_findar.shtml
    1571 /index.shtml
    1014 /irc.shtml
    907 /browse/latest.shtml
    767 /n/2025/10/25/Almost_2026_Already_When_We_Turn_Twenty.shtml
    758 /n/2025/10/22/Some_Large_German_Media_Covers_Richard_Stallman_s_Talks_in_Germ.shtml
    679 /n/2025/10/21/The_Register_MS_Selling_Slop_for_Microsoft_Vapourware_Ponzi_Sch.shtml
    659 /n/2025/10/22/Cloud_Computing_Was_Always_a_Joke_But_This_Week_Was_the_Punchli.shtml
    658 /n/2025/10/22/12_Months_Ago_the_Hulk_Hogan_of_UEFI_Officially_Went_Tag_Team.shtml
    640 /n/2025/10/22/Who_Asked_Software_in_the_Public_Interest_SPI_for_a_Refund_100_.shtml
    636 /n/2025/10/22/Trouble_in_Red_Hat_IBM_and_a_Retreat_to_Ponzi_Economics_in_Sear.shtml
    631 /n/2025/10/24/Who_Will_be_Held_Accountable_for_Breaking_Ubuntu_by_Imposing_Ru.shtml
    630 /n/2025/10/21/Techrights_to_Publish_More_EPO_Leaks_Next_Week.shtml
    617 /n/2025/10/24/Rust_is_Very_Secure.shtml
    612 /n/2025/10/24/21_Pages_in_Less_Than_7_Hours_is_No_Joking_Matter.shtml
    609 /n/2025/10/25/Links_25_10_2025_Target_Layoffs_and_Shutdown_Sparks_85_Increase.shtml
    602 /browse/index.shtml
    593 /n/2025/10/21/Amazon_Web_Shenanigans_Perfectly_Timed_for_Today_s_Talk_by_Rich.shtml
    593 /n/2025/10/21/A_radical_proposal_to_keep_your_personal_data_safe_by_Richard_S.shtml
    585 /n/2025/10/23/Why_We_Support_Richard_Stallman_and_You_Probably_Should_Too.shtml
    577 /n/2025/08/18/GitHub_Won_t_Last_Much_Longer.shtml
    573 /n/2025/10/22/The_Fall_of_Windows_From_Something_to_Nothing.shtml
    567 /n/2025/10/23/Links_23_10_2025_Proprietary_Blunders_and_CISA_s_Latest_Disclos.shtml
    564 /n/2025/10/22/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    563 /n/2025/10/22/Links_22_10_2025_Amazon_Plans_to_Replace_Workers_With_Robotics_.shtml
    561 /n/2025/10/26/Links_26_10_2025_LLM_Slop_Plagiarism_Programs_Continue_to_Disap.shtml
    556 /n/2025/10/23/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    555 /n/2025/10/21/More_Publishers_and_Companies_Nowadays_Say_GNU_Linux_Not_Linux.shtml
    553 /n/2025/10/23/Links_23_10_2025_Windows_TCO_Galore_and_The_Internet_Is_Going_t.shtml
    551 /n/2025/10/25/Links_25_10_2025_Two_New_Smokescreens_for_Scam_Altman_and_TikTo.shtml
    538 /n/2025/10/21/Plagiarism_With_LLM_Slop_Hindustan_Times_HT_Digital_Streams_Lim.shtml
    533 /n/2025/05/24/Free_Software_as_a_Culture_of_Resistance.shtml
    532 /n/2025/10/22/They_ve_Already_Spent_Close_to_a_Million_Dollars_on_Lawyers_and.shtml
    529 /n/2025/10/21/Links_21_10_2025_The_Lost_Art_of_Neon_Signs_and_Twitter_X_to_En.shtml
    527 /n/2025/10/21/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    525 /n/2025/10/21/An_Update_About_Soylent_News_With_Jan_Rinok_Back_in_the_Saddle.shtml
    524 /n/2025/10/23/Links_23_10_2025_LLM_Hallucinations_Defects_in_Practical_Code_G.shtml
    522 /n/2025/10/21/Insane_Deliberately_Dishonest_or_Just_Another_Bigot.shtml
    520 /n/2025/10/21/Links_21_10_2025_AWS_Induced_Chaos_and_Social_Control_Media_Cur.shtml
    519 /n/2025/10/24/Links_24_10_2025_Microsoft_s_Killing_of_XBox_Connected_to_Reven.shtml
    518 /n/2025/10/24/Links_24_10_2025_Independent_Media_in_Cambodia_is_Collapsing_an.shtml
    515 /n/2025/10/23/Gemini_Links_23_10_2025_Fast_Past_F1_99_9_Uptime.shtml
    512 /n/2025/10/21/Every_Morning.shtml
    511 /n/2025/10/21/When_Prominent_GNU_Linux_Distros_Are_Run_by_Spies.shtml
    510 /n/2025/10/21/A_Lot_of_Techrights_is_Built_on_Perl.shtml
    510 /n/2025/10/21/IRC_Proceedings_Monday_October_20_2025.shtml
    509 /n/2025/10/21/Sounds_Like_Fedora_is_Ready_to_Become_Less_of_a_Slave_of_Micros.shtml
    507 /n/2025/10/22/When_AI_Layoffs_Mean_Layoffs_Due_to_the_AI_Bubble_Popping.shtml
    507 /n/2025/10/23/Paul_Krugman_is_Wrong_About_the_Scope_of_Mass_Layoffs_in_the_Un.shtml
    506 /n/2025/10/22/Links_22_10_2025_Study_on_Misinformation_by_Slop_and_Heavily_De.shtml
    505 /n/2025/10/21/Links_21_10_2025_Even_Inventor_of_Vibe_Coding_Rejects_Vibe_Codi.shtml
    504 /n/2025/10/21/Richard_Stallman_is_Having_a_Good_Week_Already_Stallman_Was_Rig.shtml
    502 /n/2025/10/21/Vista_11_is_Sinking_While_Microsoft_is_PIPing_Mass_Layoffs_But_.shtml
    501 /n/2025/10/25/Week_of_EPO_Leaks_Workers_of_the_EPO_Are_Getting_a_Pay_Cut_Whil.shtml
    500 /n/2025/10/22/Cloud_Computing_Does_Not_Mean_Safety.shtml
    499 /n/2025/10/21/Gemini_Links_21_10_2025_Happy_Disconnection_AWS_Falling_Apart_C.shtml
    499 /n/2025/10/24/Gemini_Links_24_10_2025_86_400_Seconds_and_Society_s_Task.shtml
    497 /n/2025/10/21/analytics_usa_gov_Says_Less_Than_14_of_Web_Requests_to_Governme.shtml

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Ubuntu Loses Features and Breaks Itself Because Canonical Hired a Young British Army Officer to Make Bad Decisions
very concerning
This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.5 is here!
And by all accounts, it’s pretty good! So far Plasma 6.5 has been a rather smooth release
Speaking For Limpopo [original]
I shall give an update on this report when I get more information, hopefully some time in the coming days
CAPCOM and Tux Machines [original]
CAPCOM is a popular aggregator
Sunny Days, Very Warm Days, and It's Almost Halloween [original]
Time to buy more seeds for the birds
Fedora 43 Workstation: Best New Features
We round up the best new feature set of Fedora 43 workstation release (upcoming)
 
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Android Leftovers
Top Android Launchers of 2025 That Will Transform Your Smartphone Experience
Free Sofrware, Open Data, and Standards
FOSS and more
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged and mintCast
2 new episodes
today's howtos
4 howtos for now
Games: Steam Deck, 47-year-old Space Invaders, and "Windows Games’ Compatibility on Linux Is at an All-Time High"
Gaming related picks
Programming Leftovers
Development picks for today
Come join us in testing IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 198
It is time to test the upcoming release of IPFire: IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 198
lv – directory listing and counting tool
This is free and open source software
Qlustar – Linux distribution designed as an all-in-one cluster operating system
Qlustar is a full-fledged Linux distribution designed for the purpose of an all-in-one Cluster Operating System
Distroless Containers for corporate use: Nix Flakes vs Fedora
In 2025, Bitnami revaluated their business case and decided to discontinue their current offering
Community Strikes Back: 12 Open Source Projects Born from Resistance
From BSL license changes to abandoned codebases, see how the open source community struck back with powerful forks and fresh alternatives.
Solseek Brings a Fast, TUI-Based Package Manager to Solus Linux
The freshly released Solseek app gives Solus Linux users a fast
Arch Linux AUR Hit by Another DDoS Attack, Port 22 Access Disrupted
Ongoing DDoS attacks push Arch Linux to activate AUR protection
SysLinuxOS is an underrated distro for managing home labs
The Linux ecosystem is quite the wild west of innovative distros that range from convenient general-purpose operating systems to wacky distributions with their own niche use cases
Ghostty Terminal: Never Understood the Hype Until I tried it
When I first started using Linux, I did not care much about the terminal applications
Want to use local accounts? Just switch to Linux
So, what's the solution? Well, if you truly care about local accounts and protecting your personal data, Linux is a fine choice
Forget Linux Mint — this is the Windows alternative you need
It may not be as popular as Linux Mint
Best Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Balancing Work and Open Source
How do I balance my work commitments and personal life while still contributing to open source
arcOS – Amateur Radio Community Operating System
arcOS focuses on standarized digital communication modes commonly used for both casual and emergency communications
Review: Linux Mint Debian Edition 7
The Linux Mint project creates a popular, Ubuntu-based distribution which is available in Cinnamon
Open Transport Community Conference 2025
On Friday and Saturday last week I attended the first edition of the Open Transport Community Conference in Vienna, Austria
This Week in KDE Apps
Getting back to all that's new in the KDE App scene, let's dig in
Owners of Computers Don't Always Control Those Computers, They Rarely Do [original]
Let's strive to put computers back under the control of their users, no matter who purchased these (usually the users)
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Linux 6.18-rc3
new RC is out
MX Linux 25 Release Candidate Arrives with Various Improvements and Changes
The MX Linux team announced today the general availability of the Release Candidate (RC1) version of the upcoming MX Linux 25 distribution based on the Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series.
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 26th, 2025
The 263rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 26th, 2025.
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Feodra, Ubuntu, and more
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Tinkercad, and More
Hardware picks
today's howtos
mostly idroot
Android Leftovers
Android's Calling Cards Will Finally Get Full Customization
Fedora, Red Hat, and CentOS Leftovers
IBM et al
If you've ever used a Mac, you're probably familiar with its Time Machine feature
On Linux, however, such a type of safety net is absent by default
Foot Terminal: Lightning-Fast, Lightweight, and Made for Wayland
Foot is a lightning-fast, minimalist terminal emulator built for Wayland
Plasma Design System Leaps Forward with Migration to Penpot
We’re excited to share a major milestone in the development of the Ocean Design System for the Plasma Desktop
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
KSplash BGRT
A little side project I just published is a KSplash theme (the loading screen while logging into a Plasma session) that uses BGRT
GLF OS – gaming-oriented live Linux distro
GLF OS is a gaming-oriented live Linux distribution based on NixOS
KDE Linux deep dive: package management is amazing, which is why we don’t include it
It’s been a month and a half since the alpha release of KDE Linux was announced during Akademy 2025
Games: GOG, Proton Experimental, and Proton
3 new picks from GamingOnLinux
An Hour Saved Ahead of Busy Week [original]
The clocks have just moved backwards, so we "gained" an hour and daylight starts earlier
Debian, Ubuntu, and Development Leftovers
GNU/Linux centric picks
I tried these 4 bizarre operating systems—here’s how it went
What do an open-source Windows clone, a 50MB Linux distro, and an operating system built entirely in Rust have in common?
Q4OS turned my decade-old laptop into a Windows XP time machine, and it’s brilliant
A Windows look-alike that makes sense
Applications and Software Fort GNU/Linux
Software news from Valnet
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts frok Valnet
Self-Hosted NAS, Proxmox, Homelab, and Photos Server
a handful of Valnet picks
Doom Emacs and Doom on a Raspberry Pi
Doom and Linux picks
digiKam 8.8 Adds Support to Automatically Use Monitor Color Profiles on Wayland
digiKam 8.8 has been released today for this powerful, open-source, free, and cross-platform digital photo management solution that introduces new features and improvements.
It seems scary, but Arch is my favorite Linux distro coming from Windows
Intimidating? Maybe, but it's worth the adjustment period
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles