Other Sites
Zorin OS 18 has been released last week at Tuesday, 14th October 2025. This release is special because it comes out coincidentally in the same month Canonical releases Ubuntu 25.10 "Questing Quokka" and Microsoft ends the life of Windows 10. Currently available as Pro, Core and Education choices of edition, it is the successor to OS 17 released two years ago. This GNU/Linux system is suitable for most computer users, organizations, schools and offices. Below you will find the download links. Now, let's download Zorin OS together!
Radxa has rolled out the Dragon Q6A, a compact single-board computer built on Qualcomm’s QCS6490 octa-core platform. Designed for industrial, IoT, and edge computing environments, the board combines high-performance CPU and GPU cores with integrated AI acceleration, multiple display interfaces, and flexible storage options.
M5Stack has introduced the PowerHub, a compact IoT controller designed for distributed power and device management. The ESP32-based PowerHub is described as providing a stable and flexible control platform that integrates communication interfaces, modular power input options, and precise monitoring capabilities.
news
Android Leftovers
posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 26, 2025
Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts
- Fedora, Red Hat, and CentOS Leftovers
- IBM et al
- An Hour Saved Ahead of Busy Week [original]
- The clocks have just moved backwards, so we "gained" an hour and daylight starts earlier
- Debian, Ubuntu, and Development Leftovers
- GNU/Linux centric picks
- digiKam 8.8 Adds Support to Automatically Use Monitor Color Profiles on Wayland
- digiKam 8.8 has been released today for this powerful, open-source, free, and cross-platform digital photo management solution that introduces new features and improvements.
-
- Android Leftovers
- Android's Calling Cards Will Finally Get Full Customization
- If you've ever used a Mac, you're probably familiar with its Time Machine feature
- On Linux, however, such a type of safety net is absent by default
- Foot Terminal: Lightning-Fast, Lightweight, and Made for Wayland
- Foot is a lightning-fast, minimalist terminal emulator built for Wayland
- Plasma Design System Leaps Forward with Migration to Penpot
- We’re excited to share a major milestone in the development of the Ocean Design System for the Plasma Desktop
- Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and open source software
- KSplash BGRT
- A little side project I just published is a KSplash theme (the loading screen while logging into a Plasma session) that uses BGRT
- GLF OS – gaming-oriented live Linux distro
- GLF OS is a gaming-oriented live Linux distribution based on NixOS
- KDE Linux deep dive: package management is amazing, which is why we don’t include it
- It’s been a month and a half since the alpha release of KDE Linux was announced during Akademy 2025
- This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.5 is here!
- And by all accounts, it’s pretty good! So far Plasma 6.5 has been a rather smooth release
- Games: GOG, Proton Experimental, and Proton
- 3 new picks from GamingOnLinux
- I tried these 4 bizarre operating systems—here’s how it went
- What do an open-source Windows clone, a 50MB Linux distro, and an operating system built entirely in Rust have in common?
- Q4OS turned my decade-old laptop into a Windows XP time machine, and it’s brilliant
- A Windows look-alike that makes sense
- Applications and Software Fort GNU/Linux
- Software news from Valnet
- today's howtos
- Instructionals/Technical posts frok Valnet
- Self-Hosted NAS, Proxmox, Homelab, and Photos Server
- a handful of Valnet picks
- Doom Emacs and Doom on a Raspberry Pi
- Doom and Linux picks
- It seems scary, but Arch is my favorite Linux distro coming from Windows
- Intimidating? Maybe, but it's worth the adjustment period
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles
- Security Leftovers
- Security patches and some news
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- FOSS picks
- Programming Leftovers
- Development related picks
- Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG): Kiwi TCMS 15.1, Migration to WriteFreely, and html-is-a-tree
- publication tools in the news
- Web Browsers Focus, Especially Mozilla and Firefox
- WWW links
- GNU/Linux Leftovers
- GNU/Linux picks
- Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Amiga A1200, and More
- Hardware picks
- Software: Notesnook, sudo-sh, Typst 0.14
- releases and more
- GNOME Foundation Update and This Week in GNOME
- GNOME news picks
- KDE: Plasma 6.5 in Arch Linux, Kai Uwe on KSplash BGRT, and Release of Haruna 1.6
- KDE news
- today's howtos
- weekend howtos and more
- Libre Hardware Founder's Project Sabotaged
- It’s commonly thought that software and hardware are different however hardware design of an SoC can be done in python using open source toolchains
- AgarimOS – respin of Void Linux
- AgarimOS is a respin of Void Linux
- I tried switching to open-source software for everything but hit a wall I didn’t expect
- I believe open source is the way to go
- Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and open source software
- Games: Dispatch, OCCT, Nova Roma, and More
- latest from GamingOnLinux
- Techrights Turns 19 Very Soon [original]
- Let us know if you need any accommodation-related arrangements
- HydraPWK – security-focused Linux distribution
- HydraPWK (formerly known as BlackTrack) is an open source Linux distribution based on Debian
- Linux Kamarada – Manjaro based distribution
- Linux Kamarada is a Linux distribution that, for future releases, will be based on Manjaro
- KDE Plasma 6.5 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
- The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.5 as the latest stable version to this popular desktop environment for Linux-based operating system that brings new features, improvements, and bug fixes.
- Libpeas and Introspection
- One of the unintended side-effects of writing applications using language bindings is that you inherit the dependencies of the binding
- Xubuntu 25.10: Best New Features
- We outline the list of new features of Xubuntu 25.10 release and additional updates for this version
- Austria Says ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Proprietary and ‘Willkommen’ to Open Source
- The Austrian Ministry for Economic Affairs drops foreign clouds for a homegrown Nextcloud and LibreOffice solution
- GNU/Linux Leftovers
- GNU/Linux picks
- "I ditched Windows and built a Linux laptop in minutes"; "Windows 10 retiring is a great opportunity for Linux"
- a pair of news articles
- Kernel: Intel Xe3P and ActiveImage Protector 2022 in Linux
- some kernel stuff
- Modders install Bazzite Linux on Microsoft’s Xbox Ally for a better experience
- The Linux community is teaching Microsoft how to make a better Xbox
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- FOSS leftovers
- GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
- podcasts and more
- Web Browsers: Curl, Universe Browser, Mozilla, and More
- mostly Firefox
- Security Leftovers
- patches and more
- Programming Leftovers
- Development related news
- Games: Godot 3.6.2, Crosswords 0.3.16, and C++ Strategy Game Programming
- news related to gaming
- KDE: Plasma Mobile and Plasma 6.5 Improvements
- Some Plasma and KDE news
- Open Hardware and Proprietary Things (Gadgets and Beyond)
- some hardware picks
- Latest Announcements From Ubuntu and Rust Pushers Break Ubuntu
- Ubuntu leftovers
- Red Hat's Blog Posts and Paid-for Puff Pieces
- all about IBM Red Hat
- today's howtos
- Friday's long batch
- Fedora Under IBM Permits Slop as Code
- bad idea
- AlmaLinux 10.1 Adds Native Btrfs Filesystem Support
- The upcoming AlmaLinux 10.1 will introduce native Btrfs support
- Hey Hi (AI) Hype IBM Red Hat and Canonical
- 3 picks for now
- Games: PAYDAY 2, MicroProse, HELLDIVERS 2, and More
- Latest from GoL
- MutantC: An open-source, modular Linux handheld designed to be customizable for various tasks
- MutantC: An open-source, modular Linux handheld designed to be customizable for various tasks
- Android Leftovers
- Gboard's latest update removes the period and comma keys on Android
- Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and open source software
- Stable kernels: Linux 6.17.5, Linux 6.12.55, and Linux 6.6.114
- I'm announcing the release of the 6.17.5 kernel
- Taking a Spin on Bluefin’s Immutable Linux
- At Distro of the Week, we are always focused on our readers
- What Happened To Limpopo [original]
- Rest in peace my dear Limpopo, you will be missed
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles
- Zulip is The Best Open-Source Slack Alternative You Can Install on Your Server
- Zulip is the best open-source Slack alternative you can get, and it can be hosted on your own server or use it with a paid plan
- New Releases of GNU/Linux Distros: Clonezilla live 3.3.0-33, Exton modified Build 251019, and AnduinOS 1.4
- 3 new releases
- Ultramarine 42 Images, Terra 43, and More!
- Ultramarine 42 images and Terra 43 are available now! Ultramarine 43 upgrades are coming your way in a few days.
- Mobile Systems: Mobian 13.0 released, GrapheneOS could break Pixel exclusivity in 2026 with major OEM deal
- mobile platforms in the news