Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

9to5Linux

KDE Plasma 6.5.1 Is Out to Fix Compatibility Issues with Older AMD GPUs

Even if it comes a week after the release of KDE Plasma 6.5, a major update that just arrived in the stable software repositories of popular rolling-release distros like Arch Linux and openSUSE Tumbleweed, the KDE Plasma 6.5.1 update is packed with many improvements and bug fixes, especially for a regression that broke the appearance of mouse pointers on older AMD GPUs.

IPFire 2.29 Core Update 198 Gives Major Boost to the Intrusion Prevention System

Coming more than five weeks after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 197, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 198 release introduces major improvements to the Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) with the upgrade to the Suricata 8 series, offering enhanced detection performance and reliability, as well as real-time email reporting.

MX Linux 25 Release Candidate Arrives with Various Improvements and Changes

Still shipping with the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series on the standard editions and a Liquorix-flavored Linux 6.15 kernel on the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) editions, the Release Candidate of MX Linux 25 introduces systemd-cryptsetup on the systemd-based ISOs to fix an issue with encrypted /home partitions.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 26th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Radxa Rolls Out Dragon Q6A Featuring Qualcomm QCS6490, 12 TOPS NPU, and 6th-Gen AI Engine

Radxa has rolled out the Dragon Q6A, a compact single-board computer built on Qualcomm’s QCS6490 octa-core platform. Designed for industrial, IoT, and edge computing environments, the board combines high-performance CPU and GPU cores with integrated AI acceleration, multiple display interfaces, and flexible storage options.

Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 28, 2025

Linux 6.18-rc3
Ubuntu Loses Features and Breaks Itself Because Canonical Hired a Young British Army Officer to Make Bad Decisions
A Good Start for This Week [original]
Python Software Foundation Withdraws $1.5M U.S. Government Grant Over DEI Restrictions
This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.5 is here!
And by all accounts, it’s pretty good! So far Plasma 6.5 has been a rather smooth release
 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux and Maintaining Kate Podcast
GNU and FSF Events and Releases
Ubuntu News and Latest Newsletter
Firefox Leftovers
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Programming Leftovers
GNOME: Architecture and Extensions
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Graphics: Collabora on Zink and Latest Work by Mike Blumenkrantz
KDE, Games, and Qt
BleachBit 5.0.2 and Valgrind 3.26.0 released
today's howtos
Fedora Linux 43 Officially Released, Now Available for Download
The Fedora Project officially released Fedora Linux 43 today as the latest stable version of this Red Hat-sponsored distribution, shipping with some of the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies.
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.5.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.5 desktop environment series with various improvements and bug fixes.
The IPFire project released IPFire 2.29 Core Update 198 today as a new stable update for this open-source hardened Linux firewall distribution that brings various improvements, updated components, and security fixes.
Tellico 4.1.4 Released and Kaitai Struct WebIDE
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Games: Turnbound, TimeSplitters, MISERY, Denuvo
OpenRazer 3.11 Adds Support for 2025 Razer Laptops and New Peripherals
Ubuntu Unity Project Faces Uncertain Future
nEMU 3.4 Ncurses-Based QEMU Frontend Released with VM Preview Feature
Done With Windows? This Linux Distro Makes It Easy to Switch
Sparky 8.1-RC1 ARM64
Free and Open Source Software
Today in Techrights
Android Leftovers
Top Android Launchers of 2025 That Will Transform Your Smartphone Experience
Speaking For Limpopo [original]
I shall give an update on this report when I get more information, hopefully some time in the coming days
Free Sofrware, Open Data, and Standards
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged and mintCast
today's howtos
Games: Steam Deck, 47-year-old Space Invaders, and "Windows Games’ Compatibility on Linux Is at an All-Time High"
Programming Leftovers
CAPCOM and Tux Machines [original]
Come join us in testing IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 198
It is time to test the upcoming release of IPFire: IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 198
lv – directory listing and counting tool
Qlustar – Linux distribution designed as an all-in-one cluster operating system
Qlustar is a full-fledged Linux distribution designed for the purpose of an all-in-one Cluster Operating System
Sunny Days, Very Warm Days, and It's Almost Halloween [original]
Distroless Containers for corporate use: Nix Flakes vs Fedora
In 2025, Bitnami revaluated their business case and decided to discontinue their current offering
Community Strikes Back: 12 Open Source Projects Born from Resistance
From BSL license changes to abandoned codebases, see how the open source community struck back with powerful forks and fresh alternatives.
Solseek Brings a Fast, TUI-Based Package Manager to Solus Linux
The freshly released Solseek app gives Solus Linux users a fast
Arch Linux AUR Hit by Another DDoS Attack, Port 22 Access Disrupted
Ongoing DDoS attacks push Arch Linux to activate AUR protection
Fedora 43 Workstation: Best New Features
We round up the best new feature set of Fedora 43 workstation release (upcoming)
SysLinuxOS is an underrated distro for managing home labs
The Linux ecosystem is quite the wild west of innovative distros that range from convenient general-purpose operating systems to wacky distributions with their own niche use cases
Ghostty Terminal: Never Understood the Hype Until I tried it
When I first started using Linux, I did not care much about the terminal applications
Want to use local accounts? Just switch to Linux
So, what's the solution? Well, if you truly care about local accounts and protecting your personal data, Linux is a fine choice
Forget Linux Mint — this is the Windows alternative you need
It may not be as popular as Linux Mint
Best Free and Open Source Software
Balancing Work and Open Source
How do I balance my work commitments and personal life while still contributing to open source
arcOS – Amateur Radio Community Operating System
arcOS focuses on standarized digital communication modes commonly used for both casual and emergency communications
Review: Linux Mint Debian Edition 7
The Linux Mint project creates a popular, Ubuntu-based distribution which is available in Cinnamon
Open Transport Community Conference 2025
On Friday and Saturday last week I attended the first edition of the Open Transport Community Conference in Vienna, Austria
This Week in KDE Apps
Getting back to all that's new in the KDE App scene, let's dig in
Owners of Computers Don't Always Control Those Computers, They Rarely Do [original]
Let's strive to put computers back under the control of their users, no matter who purchased these (usually the users)
Today in Techrights
MX Linux 25 Release Candidate Arrives with Various Improvements and Changes
The MX Linux team announced today the general availability of the Release Candidate (RC1) version of the upcoming MX Linux 25 distribution based on the Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series.
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 26th, 2025
The 263rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 26th, 2025.
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Tinkercad, and More
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Android's Calling Cards Will Finally Get Full Customization
Fedora, Red Hat, and CentOS Leftovers
If you've ever used a Mac, you're probably familiar with its Time Machine feature
On Linux, however, such a type of safety net is absent by default
Foot Terminal: Lightning-Fast, Lightweight, and Made for Wayland
Foot is a lightning-fast, minimalist terminal emulator built for Wayland
Plasma Design System Leaps Forward with Migration to Penpot
We’re excited to share a major milestone in the development of the Ocean Design System for the Plasma Desktop
Free and Open Source Software
KSplash BGRT
A little side project I just published is a KSplash theme (the loading screen while logging into a Plasma session) that uses BGRT
GLF OS – gaming-oriented live Linux distro
GLF OS is a gaming-oriented live Linux distribution based on NixOS
KDE Linux deep dive: package management is amazing, which is why we don’t include it
It’s been a month and a half since the alpha release of KDE Linux was announced during Akademy 2025
Games: GOG, Proton Experimental, and Proton
An Hour Saved Ahead of Busy Week [original]
The clocks have just moved backwards, so we "gained" an hour and daylight starts earlier
Debian, Ubuntu, and Development Leftovers
I tried these 4 bizarre operating systems—here’s how it went
What do an open-source Windows clone, a 50MB Linux distro, and an operating system built entirely in Rust have in common?
Q4OS turned my decade-old laptop into a Windows XP time machine, and it’s brilliant
A Windows look-alike that makes sense
Applications and Software Fort GNU/Linux
today's howtos
Self-Hosted NAS, Proxmox, Homelab, and Photos Server
Doom Emacs and Doom on a Raspberry Pi
digiKam 8.8 Adds Support to Automatically Use Monitor Color Profiles on Wayland
digiKam 8.8 has been released today for this powerful, open-source, free, and cross-platform digital photo management solution that introduces new features and improvements.
It seems scary, but Arch is my favorite Linux distro coming from Windows
Intimidating? Maybe, but it's worth the adjustment period
Today in Techrights
