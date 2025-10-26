news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 26, 2025



Quoting: KSplash BGRT – Kai Uwe's Blog

I’ve always been looking for a seamless startup experience, back then playing around with various Plymouth themes, login manager themes, KWin effects, and so on. Say what you will about Windows 8 but ever since its release pretty much every x86 desktop system out there boots up with a black screen and a vendor logo in the middle. Many Linux distributions also ship a BGRT Plymouth theme (the boot splash). Fedora if I recall correctly have also been pioneering a flicker-free boot effort. It included various changes to the Linux kernel, drivers, and other parts of the graphics stack to keep the console from briefly showing up or inadvertently clearing the frame buffer anywhere during the boot process and so on.